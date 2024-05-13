Dune: Prophecy casts veteran Indian star Tabu

In a surprising turn of news, the upcoming television series Dune: Prophecy has cast veteran Indian actor Tabu, per Variety. The 52-year-old actress has been cast in a recurring role in the upcoming series, which will be set in the same universe as the Timothee Chalamet-led films.

As per the report, Tabu will play the role of Sister Francesca, a character that will appear recurrently in the series. She will be joining the likes of Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, and Aoife Hinds, among others.

Dune: Prophecy will premiere on Max sometime in late 2024. The series will focus on the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a significant plot point in the two Denis Villeneuve films that came earlier. A third film is also reportedly in the works.

Tabu is an accomplished Indian actress

Born Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, Tabu is an Indian actress often regarded as one of the most accomplished artists in the Hindi Film Industry. With an arsenal of great films spread throughout different streams of Indian cinema, Tabu has won the National Film Award for best actress twice. She also won the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest Indian civilian honor, in 2011.

She began her acting career as a teenager in legendary Indian star Dev Anand's Hum Naujawan (1985) and proceeded to make her full debut in Telugu film Coolie No. 1 (1991). Following this, she continued to make different hits in multiple languages spread across many streams of Indian cinema. She has also been noted for her contribution to independent and art films.

Tabu later expanded her slate to act in American movies, such as The Namesake and Life of Pi.

More about Dune: Prophecy

Expand Tweet

Dune: Prophecy is set to be the first television series in the franchise after Denis Villeneuve made two films from Frank Herbert's original novel. This series is also set in the same Frank Herbert universe and follows the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful group depicted in both films. The series is set almost 10,000 years before the events of Dune: Part One.

The official logline for the series reads:

"Set within the expansive universe of 'Dune,' created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

It is reportedly based on Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The talks of this series go back to 2019.

Alison Schapker will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the show, with Diane Ademu-John, who co-developed the series. Ademu-John also serves as an executive producer alongside Anna Foerster, Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts. Brian Herbert is also included as an executive producer in the project.

The series is an HBO Max endeavor and is set to premiere on the streaming platform later this year.

More details about Dune: Prophecy are expected to be announced soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback