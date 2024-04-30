Gerard Depardieu net worth: Life of Pi star's fortune explored as actor's taken into police custody

According to French media, Gerard Depardieu, the star of Life of Pi, was seemingly called in by French authorities at a police station in the 14th arrondissement of Paris, on Monday, April 29, to reportedly be questioned on new claims of s*xual assault, made by two women who said that he allegedly physically abused them on a film set in 2014 and 2021, respectively.

Although Depardieu has not yet responded to the latest development, he had reportedly refuted the claims of s*xual assault in the past.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that as of 2023, the French actor had a net worth of $270 million. Apart from the movies, a significant contributor to his riches has been his successful vineyard business.

Actor Gerard Depardieu’s main income comes from the movies and his vineyard

Gerard Depardieu is a celebrated actor (Image via Facebook / Gerard Depardieu)

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Gérard Depardieu is a French actor, filmmaker, businessman, and vineyard owner who has a net worth of $270 million.

While he was first known for his parts in French movies, he later broadened his career by working on English-language projects alongside famous actors such as Robert De Niro. He has also reportedly worked in Greek, Russian, and Italian cinema.

In 1965, Depardieu made his on-screen debut in the short film Beatnik et le minet. Later, 1974 saw the release of the first film, Bertrand Blier's comedy, Going Places, which proved to be a breakthrough for him.

Gerard's performance in the film Jean de Florette in 1986 contributed to his rise to international stardom. He then started to gain recognition on a global scale.

In 1980’s The Last Metro, Depardieu co-starred with the legendary French actress Catherine Deneuve, for which he received his first Cesar Award for best actor, the French version of an Academy Award. In addition, he starred in Camille Claudel in 1989. He also featured in 1900 opposite Robert De Niro in 1976.

In 2012, he was seen in Life of Pi, where he played the role of the cook.

For his work in the movie Green Card, he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor.

In addition, he is also associated with 18 stage plays, 9 books, and 16 records.

Apart from his acting career, Depardieu has made a name for himself as a successful businessman. His vineyard business is reportedly valued at about $1 billion, and it brings in about $50 million a year in revenue.

The accusations against Gerard Depardieu

As per the Guardian, the two women who claimed that the French actor abused them said the incident allegedly happened in 2014 during the production of the film Le Magicien et les Siamois (The Magician and the Siamese), and in 2021, while Depardieu was working on the film Les Violets vertes (The Green Shutters).

Apart from this, actress Charlotte Arnould also filed an official complaint against Depardieu for alleged physical abuse in 2018. At the time of the alleged occurrence, Arnould was 22 years old.