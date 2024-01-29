Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick gets engaged to an Indian actress: Details about mystery woman explored 

Ed Westwick, the heartthrob from Gossip Girl, just revealed that he's getting hitched to an Indian actress. This news has excited everyone, including his fans around the world. People can't wait to explore the latest Hollywood-Bollywood connection.

The actor who played Chuck Bass in the American teen show popped the question to his Bollywood beau, Amy Jackson. It happened while skiing in Switzerland, according to the Evening Standard.

His fiancée, who has been making a name for herself in Bollywood films, has become an interesting topic. Fans can now find out about Ed Westwick and his Bollywood star fiancée's engagement.

Who is Ed Westwick's fiancée Amy Jackson?

Amy Jackson, an English actress and model, became famous in Bollywood and beyond. She is now engaged to Ed Westwick, renowned for playing Chuck Bass on CW's Gossip Girl.

They got everyone talking when they announced their lovey-dovey news on Instagram on January 29, 2024; This was after Ed had already popped the question to his lady love in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Jackson has an interesting background in film. She was born in Douglas on the Isle of Man. The actress started modeling in the UK when she was just 15 years old. She even won the Miss Teen World title in 2009.

How long have Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson been together? Relationship timeline explored

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson's love story started in 2021 when they randomly met at an Aston Martin event at Silverstone Racetrack. That's when Westwick, known for Gossip Girl, suggested they grab coffee together. He added that they bring along their adorable dogs for some extra fun.

After going public on Instagram in June 2022, the couple has been all over each other's social media. Their love story has caught the attention of media outlets since then. Many people have been speculating about what's next for them since October 2023.

Jackson, a Bollywood star, has now found love with Westwick. They had been dropping hints about settling down and starting a family together. The couple has been going out in public and taking trips together, proving their connection extends beyond boundaries and industries.

How did Amy Jackson get into Bollywood?

Amy Jackson's Bollywood journey began out of the blue in 2010. This happened when some Indian filmmakers came across her photo on the Miss Teen World website.

Even though she had zero acting experience, Jackson secured the highly sought-after role. After the audition, she played the female lead role alongside Arya in the Tamil film Madrasapattinam.

Jackson is an actress originally from Britain (Image via IMDb)

Ever since then, Jackson, a British actress, has become a big name in Indian cinema. She has been in some movies like Singh is Bliing and 2.0. She's also acted in different types of films across Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood.

But she hasn't been on screen much in the past five years. Speculations suggest that it is mostly because of the pandemic and her focus on being a parent. Jackson's move from the fashion world to Bollywood has showcased her strength and skill.

Final Thoughts

As Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick begin this new phase of their lives, their engagement proves that love and companionship can stand the test of time. Their journey together is a source of inspiration for fans everywhere. It reminds fans of the incredible things that can happen when two hearts come together in the world of showbiz.

