3 ways Dune: Part One is better than Dune Part Two (and 3 ways it is not)

Dune: Part One and Part Two have both become bona fide blockbusters, building on Frank Herbert's exceptional novel series of the same name. Alongside taking the box office by storm, both films by Denis Villeneuve have also been critically successful, gaining more praise than most sci-fi attempts in the past years.

Still, a crucial debate remains among fans about which of the two parts did it better. While fans and critics remain divided, there is no denying that both Dune Parts One and Two had their standout elements and had things that may not have worked as well as their counterparts.

So, with Dune: Part Two reaching the last weeks of its theatrical run, here is a look back at how the new film trailed behind the brilliant prequel and how, in ways, it trumped it.

Three reasons Dune: Part One is better

1) The element of surprise that comes with a new world

One of the standout things in Denis Villeneuve's epic, with which everyone can agree, is its world-building, which was a breath of fresh air when the first film came out. The carefully curated world and brilliantly spread-out storylines gave a feeling of wholeness to the story.

While the same world continued in the second part, it did not have the same impact because fans had already experienced it.

2) Better pacing, more deliberate character development

One element that the first Dune did much better was the pacing. It took its time with character-building as much as it did with world-building, giving comprehensive and believable characters. Combined with better pacing than the sequel, the first film could hook fans and not let go till the very end.

In contrast, the second film had a lot more ground to cover, and it eventually seemed jam-packed every second, which may cater to some tastes but not all.

3) The mystical elements created a fascinating mystery

Another thing that made the first part more enticing was the lack of knowledge about everything in the Frank Herbert universe. With a lack of knowledge, fans had a greater thirst, and it was easier to hold onto their interests. The unveiling of the world was also very deliberate and well-paced, which made the first film stand out.

Three reasons Dune: Part Two worked better

1) A cinematic marvel

If the first part was a cinematic marvel of the year, the second one was a cinematic marvel for ages. Everything was bigger, bolder, and more pronounced in a world that had been handcrafted by one of the finest auteurs of our time.

The frames were better, the battles were enchanting, and the sound design also had the scope to capture much more. This made Dune: Part Two a fantastic watch.

2) Presence of a standout villain

Dune: Part One had its set of nemeses, but no one could match up to the mighty Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, played by Elvis star Austin Butler. Not only was Butler a standout villain in the franchise, but he was one of the best villains in any movie in a long time.

His presence, though more limited than many would have liked, elevates the second part above the first.

3) More interesting side characters

With the likes of Javier Bardem and Zendaya, the second part arguably gave better side characters (though fans missed Jason Momoa), with better motivations and storylines.

Moreover, there was more screentime given to the likes of Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, whose stories became pivotal in Paul Atreidis's story.

Dune: Part Two is still playing in theaters, while Part One is available for streaming on Max.