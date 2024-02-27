"Every couple of months he is a different person"- Josh Brolin opens up about Timothee Chalamet in Dune: Part Two

With the early screenings already done and critics already floored with the sequel from Dennis Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two is already on its way to becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and one of the most critically acclaimed ones too. The film follows the evolution and journey of Paul Atreides as he takes on a new role as a rebel leader against House Harkonnen.

Paul Atreidis and star Timothee Chalamet apparently have more similarities than meets the eye, according to co-star Josh Brolin, who is set to appear again in Dune: Part Two.

According to Brolin, Paul's journey often showed glimpses of Timothee's, which has also evolved significantly since the first film began shooting. Speaking about this, Josh Brolin told Digital Spy:

"It was a strange parallel between knowing Timotheé when he was his most innocent during the beginning of Dune: Part One...He had done a bunch of independent films and didn’t know what this world was, he felt the weight but he showed up. And he matured quickly. And he continues to mature...And I think he’s arrived, and then he hasn’t, and then I see him again, and he’s a different person. Every couple of months he is a different person, so I feel I’ve gone through a lot of things with him personally along with professionally."

The Avengers: Endgame star went on to speak about Paul Atreidis and how his relatable character is the driving force of the film.

"I think it’s something that everybody can identify with"- Josh Brolin on Paul Atreidis in Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two will, of course, see a set of monumental changes to the premise and the characters. As depicted in the ending of the previous film, Paul Atreidis is no longer a crowned prince of a reputed house but an ally of the Fremen, ready to fight for revenge.

Atreidis's character development is quite complex in this scenario, making him a more antagonistic character than before, a development that Josh Brolin absolutely loved in Dune: Part Two.

Speaking about the protagonist to Digital Spy, Brolin elaborated:

"These obstacles, and then he has taken the poison, and then he starts seeing the visions, and then he has to deal with his mother, and then he has to deal with Chani...You get pushed back into regression with adolescent love, and that starts to take over your selves, and then you have to think in a bigger design....I just love the idea of constantly… Because I feel we go through it every day, he goes through in this kind of monumental way because it’s Dune and it’s a bigger story and you’re specifying certain things."

He also elaborated on how Paul Atreidis has become a more relatable character in Dune: Part Two, saying:

"I think it’s something that everybody can identify with, which makes it a really fun movie to watch. And it also makes it a movie as profound as you want it to be. It’s entertaining, but then it’s also when you look inside it’s a humanly sensitive movie."

Dune: Part Two is set to release in theaters worldwide on March 1, 2024, though it already had its world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on February 15.

The cast of the film includes Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem, among others.