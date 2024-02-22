6 greatest movie sequels to catch before Dune 2

Time and again the success of a movie provides enough impetus for the studio to produce a sequel. One of the most popular movies of recent times was Dune: Part 1 directed by Dennis Villeneuve. An epic saga set in a futuristic world, the film provided an experience like no other.

2024 will see the return of the familiar characters in Dune: Part 2. The sequel will carry forward the story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet. While we wait for Dune: Part 2 to release, let's look at 6 brilliant movie sequels that fared well with fans and critics.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Toy Story 3 to Before Midnight: 6 movie sequels to watch before Dune: Part 2

1) Paddington 2 (2017)

Heartwarming and innocent, Paddington 2 does justice to its predecessor. Remarkably sweet, it is a film that can be enjoyed by audiences of all age groups. The film has been voiced by Ben Whishaw and stars Hugh Grant.

The plot follows Paddington the bear, who now lives comfortably with the Brown family. Throughout the storyline, he takes a few odd jobs to buy a book for Aunt Lucy's birthday - but before he can buy it, the book gets stolen.

2) Toy Story 2 (1999)

A sequel that won many hearts, Toy Story 2 was exceptional. While Toy Story in itself was an incredibly successful film, its successor turned the tables in terms of storytelling and visuals. Thrilling and adventurous, this sequel was voiced by Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and a host of other actors.

The plot revolves around the rescue mission attempted by Buzz Lightyear and his friends to retrieve Woody from a toy dealer's office.

3) Goldfinger (1964)

A still from Goldfinger (Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios)

Goldfinger was the first film to coin the phrase, "A martini. Shaken, not stirred." The film helped establish the mannerisms and gadgets of the Bond Universe for the first time. It also happens to be one of the most successful James Bond movies. The cast of the film includes Sean Connery, Shirley Eaton, Tania Mallet, and many others.

The film follows 007 as he investigates a gold magnate's smuggling business.

4) Toy Story 3 (2010)

The Toy Story series has done it again. Toy Story 3 took the stakes up a notch and delivered a punch with its storytelling. It consisted of a great character arc for every toy as well as Andy. This film is voiced by the same actors as the previous two.

Toy Story 3 follows the world of toys as they are mistakenly delivered to a daycare instead of Andy's attic. Now the toys must learn how to escape and be reunited with their favorite human.

5) Before Midnight (2013)

Richard Linklater's Before trilogy is a masterful take on love, life, and everything in between. Starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, this sequel to Before Sunrise and Before Sunset received critical praise. Before Midnight is intelligent, sharp, and deeply moving with great performances and an even better script.

The film revolves around Jesse and Celine, 20 years after they first met on a train to Vienna. On a vacation in Greece, they talk about their relationship and the world around them as their son prepares to leave for the US.

6) The Godfather, Part II (1974)

A companion film to the original masterpiece, The Godfather made by Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather Part II is a riveting tale of the Corleone family. Starring a cast of A-listed actors like Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro, and the like, the film received critical acclaim. This genre-defining film earned 6 Academy Awards for its contribution to cinema.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"The early life and career of Vito Corleone in 1920s New York City is portrayed, while his son, Michael, expands and tightens his grip on the family crime syndicate."

Fans awaiting Dune: Part 2 can check out these 6 sequels that have been immensely successful and loved.

