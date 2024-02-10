Dune: Part 2 has to be one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune has undoubtedly been one of the most successful films in recent times. Released in 2021, this science fiction epic managed to garner positive reviews from audiences all over the world as well as box office favors.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune brought the director's signature eerie style to the screens, as seen before in sci-fi films such as Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival. Coupled with brilliant cinematography by Greig Fraser, Dune takes the audience through an unforgettable visceral journey and the second part is no exception.

Riddled with formidable characters and intergalactic conflict, let's browse at the strongest characters of Dune: Part 2 ahead of its March 2024 release.

10 invincible characters of Dune: Part 2 ranked

1) Gurney Halleck

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

A loyal friend to Duke Leto, Gurney Halleck is incredibly skilled at combat. Serving House Atreides for years, he has gained a reputation for being intelligent, yet ruthless and effective. The fact that he survived the Harkonnen invasion itself is proof of his incredible strength and strategic thinking.

2) Beast Rabban Harkonnen

Dave Bautista as Rabban Harkonnen (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Portrayed brilliantly by Dave Bautista, Glossu "Beast" Rabban is as cruel as he is powerful. Older nephew to Baron Harkonnen, Rabban's strength is his brutish and often uncontrollable rage. Although he is used by the Baron mainly as a pawn in his game of control, Rabban's brawn makes him an important player in the game.

3) Stilgar

Javier Bardem as Stilgar (image via IMDb)

It is without a doubt that Stilgar is one of the most powerful characters in the Dune films. He is one of the biggest reasons for the merging of the powers of House Atreides and the Fremen.

Trained in Fremen combat extensively, Stilgar has protected the Sietch on the battlefield with grit and determination. Stilgar sees the potential in Paul to be the prophesized messiah, making him a valuable character.

4) Margot Fenring

Lea Seydoux as Margot Fenring (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

A vicious political player, Lady Fenring's power is unquestionable in the film. The Bene Gesserit wife of Count Hasimir Fenring, Lady Fenring's power is in her prominence in Emperor Shaddam's court. Always working in the shadows, her strength lies in her Bene Gessirit training which makes her go unnoticed.

5) Chani

Zendaya as Chani (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Fremen wife of Paul Atreides, Chani holds incredible authority over the Fremen people. Played by Zendaya, Chani is a skilled fighter in her regard.

But Chani's power extends beyond her physical capabilities. She is worshipped by the warriors in her community which makes her immensely dangerous and an ally of immeasurable power.

6) Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Stellan Skarsgård as Vladimir Harkonnen (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The man responsible for the attack on House Atreides, Baron Harkonnen is a masterful strategist. His strength lies in his ability to devise and defeat, killing his enemies at every opportunity presented to him. Wielding great political power, his abilities are best used outside of the battlefield.

7) Lady Jessica

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The concubine of Duke Leto, Lady Jessica is the mother to Paul Atreides. She's a Bene Gessirit who created Kwisatz Haderach, a male heir with the ability to tap into his male and female ancestors' memories. She raises Paul to be a respected fighter and leader who eventually gains the title of Muad'dib, the tamer or the prophesized messiah.

8) Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Austin Butler as Feyd Harkonnen (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of Baron Harkonnen, is an invincible fighter trained in the art of war. His goal in the film is to destroy the House Atreides and gain authority over the spice trade. Not only is he a capable soldier, but he is also immensely intelligent which makes him a worthy opponent to Paul Atreides.

9) Emperor Shaddam IV

Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The key player in this whole franchise, Emperor Shaddam is one supporting the Harkonnen's control over the spice planet and the one responsible for sending Duke Leto to Arrakis.

His role as Emperor gives him enormous power which makes him dangerous but also protects him from his enemies. Mostly playing from the shadows, he is one of the most powerful characters in the Dune franchise.

10) Paul Atreides

Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The only character with enough power to defeat Emperor Shaddam is the son of Duke Leto, Paul Atreides. His power comes from various sources. Trained from a young age in the tactical concepts of war and combat skills, his ability to fight was evident when he defeated Jamis in the Seitch.

Not only that, he's also considered to be a religious messiah amongst the Fremen, earning their respect. Thirdly, he is sensitive to the spice melange, which helps him see the future and make decisions accordingly.

Combined with a host of other interesting characters, Dune: Part 2 will undoubtedly live up to its hype as soon as it hits the screens around the world.

