Zendaya and Florence Pugh's look at the latest Dune: Part Two premiere wins the internet: "Queens of the world"

On February 6, 2024, Zendaya and Florence Pugh attended the Dune: Part Two movie premiere at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico. Their co-stars, Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, were also present at the event. Many media outlets, like Vogue, shared various moments from the grand event along with photos of Zendaya and Pugh together.

After witnessing the photos of the Dune stars together, fans cannot have enough of them. Florence Pugh's stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, and Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, have also shared photos of the two celebrities. Fans have reacted positively to the visuals, and being impressed with the looks, they are calling them the queens of the world.

Netizens are obsessed with new visuals of Zendaya and Florence Pugh at Dune: Part Two movie premiere

Zendaya and Florence Pugh have come together with their new work in Dune: Part Two, where Zendaya plays Chani and Florence plays Princess Irulan. To promote their new upcoming movie, both have recently attended the movie premiere in Mexico, and fans are in love with their visuals.

At the event, Zendaya, 27, was wearing a custom two-piece, brown turtleneck cropped top and matching skirt with thigh slits from Bottega Veneta’s Fall 2023 collection. Her hair was done in a neat one-braid with a side part. The actress paired the look with black pointy stiletto heels.

Florence, 28, was wearing a white figure-hugging dress decorated with a mermaid-style, detailed skirt. Her hair was styled in a trendy, messy pixie.

The looks of the two Dune stars have stolen fans' hearts. Social media platforms like Instagram and X are currently flooded with reposts of their new visuals and praise comments. People are saying that their looks perfectly match the movie vibe, and they look like the movie itself.

Fans are even calling them the power duo shot. According to them, Zendaya and Florence Pugh look "stunning and classy at the same time."

People are obsessed with the new visuals of Zendaya and Florence Pugh for the Dune Part Two movie premiere in Mexico (Image via Sportskeeda)

Zendaya and Pugh also made an appearance on day 1 of the event. The former was dressed in a custom ensemble from British designer Torishéju Dumi. Her co-star, Pugh, wore a custom-made two-piece crop top and maxi skirt with thigh slit by Galvan London.

Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters on March 1, 2024, with exclusive early screenings in IMAX on February 25, 2024, in the States. On March 15, 2024, the movie will be released internationally.