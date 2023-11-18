Is Alia in Dune: Part Two? New character story arc explored

Dune: Part Two is expected to introduce the audience to Alia Atreides, one of the most intriguing characters from the novels. She is Paul Atreides’ sister and has abilities beyond her years. Alia did not feature in the two trailers released so far, adding to the intrigue surrounding Denis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction drama.

The movie is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Dune and begins where the first installment ended. Dune, shot on a budget of $165 million, grossed $402 million globally and emerged as a massive success despite being released in theaters and HBO Max on the same day, October 22.

Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, and Dave Bautista, who reprise their roles from the first part. The additions to the cast include Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Florence Pugh.

Who is Alia in Dune?

In the Dune novels, Alia is the daughter of Duke Leto Atreides and his concubine Lady Jessica and Paul’s sister.

Her mother was a member of the Bene Gesserit, a sisterhood whose members obtain superhuman powers through rigorous mental and physical conditioning, and went through severe agony when she was pregnant with Alia.

She possessed the consciousness of an adult Bene Gesserit even as a toddler because of the unusual circumstances under which she was born. This made her perceived as an abomination, a Bene Gesserit who gains access to other’s memories. People often get unnerved by her eerie appearance and immense knowledge. Later in the novel, she develops a bond with Paul, becomes a faithful ally, and eventually marries Duncan Idaho.

Is Alia in Dune: Part 2?

There is a perception among those unfamiliar with the novels that Alia isn’t part of Dune: Part 2, and this stems from the fact that she was not featured in the trailers. However, she is expected to be introduced to the audience after the sequel's time jump.

The film is likely to explore her relationship with Paul and Lady Jessica. Denis Villeneuve recently confirmed that he wants to make a sequel to Dune: Part Two and added that his trilogy's third and final film will be based on Dune Messiah.

Alia is a central character in the book, which suggests that Dune: Part Two will introduce the audience to her and set the stage for the third film.

Who plays Alia in Dune: Part Two?

Alia is essentially a toddler with the intellect of a genius, which makes casting for this role a big challenge. Director David Lynch handled the situation reasonably well in his 1984 adaptation of Dune by casting child actor Alicia Witt as the character. The 8-year-old put in a sincere effort for her work despite being too old to play as a toddler.

Expand Tweet

The makers of the 2003 miniseries Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune, on the other hand, chose the then 34-year-old Daniela Amavia for the role

Fans will likely better understand Denis Villeneuve’s approach towards this challenge when Warner Bros and Legendary officially announce the casting for Alia in Dune: Part Two. Meanwhile, one popular theory suggests that the director can opt for a significant time jump and cast an accomplished pre-teen actor in the role.

Dune: Part Two is set to open in theaters on March 1, 2024.