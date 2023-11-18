Why is Dune 2 release date shifted two weeks ahead? Reason explored 

Dune 2, directed by Denis Villeneuve, has a new release date. The epic science fiction drama was slated to hit screens on March 15, 2024, but it will now open in theatres two weeks earlier than planned on March 1. Dune 2 is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Dune and starts from where the first part ended.

The film features a stellar cast with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, and Charlotte Rampling reprising their roles from the first part. The new cast members include Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Florence Pugh,

Dune shot on a budget of $165 million, received rave reviews, and collected $402 million globally, emerging as a massive success. The positive response to the film set the stage for the sequel.

Why has Dune 2 release date changed?

Dune 2 will be released in theaters on March 1, 2024, two weeks earlier than planned. Warner Bros, the studio behind the eagerly-awaited sequel, decided the Ryan Gosling-led The Fall Guy was pushed back from this slot to May 3. The new release date might help Dune 2 attract the spring break crowd.

The decision to advance the date will also help Dune 2 secure a wide release in IMAX and IMAX 70mm. As things stand, the film is set to enjoy a run of two to three weeks in the pricier formats, and this is good news for the makers as the film was shot entirely in IMAX.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Christopher Nolan’s epic biographical thriller Oppenheimer was released in the 70 mm Imax format in 19 locations in the US in July, and this proved to be one of the biggest reasons behind its commercial success. Its IMAX run was even extended on popular demand. Warner Bros and Legendary will be hoping that Dune 2, too, benefits from an IMAX release.

When will Dune 2 release?

This isn’t the first time the release date of Dune 2 has changed. The film was initially slated to be released in theatres on October 20 but got delayed to November 17. Warner Bros and Legendary then advanced the date by two weeks to November 3.

However, the film was again pushed back to March 15, 2024, as stars such as Timothée Chalame and Zenadaya weren’t available for promotions because of the SAG-AFRA strikes. The film's release date has been advanced by two weeks to March 1, 2024.

Interestingly, Dune, too, faced several problems before its release. The film was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually premiered in US theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, October 22.

Is Dune 2 or 3 parts?

Denis Villeneuve recently told Empire he wants to direct a sequel to Dune 2, completing his highly ambitious trilogy. The potential third installment of the franchise will be based on Dune Messiah.

“Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning"

Dune 2, meanwhile, is set to release in theatres on March 1, 2024.