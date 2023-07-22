Why one should watch Oppenheimer in IMAX 70MM, explained

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, celebrated as an advocate for analog and large-format IMAX, is offering another immersive cinematic experience with Oppenheimer in IMAX 70MM.

Known for shooting significant parts of his previous blockbusters like Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet on 65mm in 15-perf IMAX, Nolan's latest saga displays an extraordinary 10 times the resolution of conventional projection formats, making a compelling case to watch it in IMAX 70MM.

Nolan's journey with IMAX began with the Dark Knight series when he convinced the studio to experiment with this high-resolution format, which had hitherto been restricted to museum exhibits.

Intrigued by the IMAX technology since childhood, Nolan incorporated it more prominently in his future films, beginning with his partnership with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema in Interstellar. Their innovative exploration of IMAX continues with Oppenheimer, offering a thrilling, intimate portrait of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, dubbed the "father of the atomic bomb."

Unparalleled immersion: Why experience Oppenheimer in IMAX 70MM

Step into the Pivotal Rooms of History - Discover Oppenheimer in IMAX 70MM (Image via Universal Pictures)

The enhanced clarity afforded by large-format photography takes center stage in the Oppenheimer production. According to Christopher Nolan, the use of IMAX for Oppenheimer doesn't just aim to highlight the grand scale of the narrative but also to transport the audience into the pivotal rooms where history was shaped.

Watching Oppenheimer in IMAX 70MM allows the viewers to participate in crucial dialogues with scientists virtually, augmenting the overall immersion and depth of the story.

However, it is worth noting that not every cinema offers the 70mm IMAX experience. The journey of Oppenheimer across multiple formats is fascinating, and understanding what is lost or gained in each format helps underline the unique advantages of watching the film in IMAX 70MM.

For Oppenheimer, the IMAX and large-format Panavision cameras share the spotlight, albeit mainly due to the IMAX camera's disruptive sound. Despite this minor setback, the production team utilized IMAX whenever possible, underscoring their commitment to producing the highest quality imagery.

As with Nolan's previous films, Dunkirk and Tenet, a significant percentage of Oppenheimer was shot using IMAX cameras. By shooting with this approach, the film captures images at the highest resolution and clarity, translating wonderfully to new projector formats.

Nolan refers to this high-resolution capture as the most exciting aspect of shooting an IMAX film, emphasizing that the superior source image will elevate the quality of the resultant iterations. This vision is flawlessly executed in Oppenheimer, bringing forth the grandeur and richness of the atomic age.

In addition, with the system Nolan developed starting with The Dark Knight, referred to as "center punching the action," no crucial detail is lost, further reinforcing the case for viewing Oppenheimer in IMAX 70MM.

What different formats offer: IMAX 70MM versus others

Choose Clarity and Depth: IMAX 70MM stands apart from the rest (Image via Universal Pictures)

The visual and auditory experiences differ across formats. The Oppenheimer sequences shot on 15-perf 65mm and displayed in 70mm IMAX are reproduced in full quality in their native format, providing the highest possible visual presentation. This, coupled with the IMAX uncompressed 16-bit/44.1kHz 5.0 digital sound mix, delivers an unparalleled viewing experience.

In contrast, the regular 70mm, while providing an ultra-high-resolution image, might slightly lack in audio quality as DTS audio is compressed. The 35mm prints also fail to capture the rich color of the original 65mm photography.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Christopher Nolan affirmed that watching Oppenheimer in IMAX 70MM would be a clear choice for cinephiles. He emphasized the image's unmatched sharpness, clarity, and depth, allowing the screen to vanish, immersing the audience into the film's world.

Experiencing Oppenheimer in IMAX 70MM

A grand vision unfolds: Oppenheimer in stunning IMAX 70MM (Image via Universal Pictures)

Here are the theaters in North America where you can watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in IMAX 70MM:

Arizona: Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX, Tempe California: AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX, San Francisco, Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX, Universal City, TCL Chinese Theater IMAX, Hollywood, Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX, Ontario, Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX, Irvine, Esquire IMAX, Sacramento, Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX, Dublin. Florida: AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science, Fort Lauderdale Georgia: Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX, Buford Indiana: IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis Michigan, Chrysler IMAX Dome Theatre, Michigan Science Center, Detroit, Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX, Grand Rapids New York: AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX, New York Pennsylvania: Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX, King of Prussia Rhode Island: Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX, Providence Texas: AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX, San Antonio, Cinemark 17 & IMAX, Dallas Tennessee: Regal Opry Mills & IMAX, Nashville Canada: Scotiabank Chinook & IMAX, Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Edmonton & IMAX, Edmonton, AB, Cineplex Cinemas Langley & IMAX, Langley, BC, Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga & IMAX, Mississauga, ON, Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan & IMAX, Woodbridge, ON, Kramer IMAX, Saskatchewan Science Centre, Regina, SK

IndieWire's Jim Hemphill reported that to accommodate the Oppenheimer 70mm IMAX film platter, the TCL IMAX Chinese Theater in Hollywood required a larger projection booth. The 53 reels, weighing 600 pounds and spanning 11 miles, were spliced together to support the movie's 3-hour runtime.

In summary, watching Oppenheimer in IMAX 70MM offers the most immersive, high-resolution, and visually stunning experience that other formats may not provide.

Whether you're a Nolan fan, a history buff, or simply a cinephile looking for an elevated viewing experience, Oppenheimer in IMAX 70MM is a cinematic event not to be missed.