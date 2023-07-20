Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, a biopic on physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer based on the book American Prometheus, will make a debut in theatres this Friday, July 21, 2023. The film will unfold the life of the mastermind behind the discovery of ground-breaking nuclear weapons that changed the face of Earth, both literally and theoretically, and the Trinity test.

The A-list stellar cast for Oppenheimer includes Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy who is headlining Nolan's upcoming masterpiece as J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Emily Blunt plays Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer alongside Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, and Florence Pugh as communist Jean Tatlock, among other big Hollywood names.

The Physicist, nicknamed the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," was often described as an eccentric and brilliant madman, who still stands as an icon for scientific exploration. He was considered one of the most influential figures in the world whose role in organizing the Manhattan Project is commemorated to this day.

This article will further discuss a few fascinating facts about the physicist ahead of the premiere of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film.

J. Robert Oppenheimer: 5 intriguing facts about the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," including his achievements and tragic death

1) Oppenheimer was a polyglot and intellect at heart

It is no secret that J. Robert Oppenheimer was an epitome of brilliance who possessed a ravenous hunger for knowledge and intellect and was blessed with an astounding capacity to absorb information.

He had an excellent command over six languages - Greek, Latin, French, German, Dutch, and an ancient Indian language Sanskrit.

Academically, Oppenheimer was very successful as an undergraduate student at Harvard University. Besides being skilled in Latin and Greek, he was a master of Physics and Chemistry and was only 12 years old when he was invited to deliver a lecture at the New York Mineralogy Club, as per the Economic Times.

2) J. Robert Oppenheimer was the first person to propose that black holes exist

PunFact @pun_fact Robert Oppenheimer, the 'father' of the atomic bomb had quoted a line from the Bhagavad-Gita after first detonation of a nuclear weapon on July 16, 1945. Now Cillian Murphy says he read the Bhagavad Gita to prepare for "Oppenheimer" movie, a biopic of Robert Oppenheimer. pic.twitter.com/FO0LmYO4aE

Oppenheimer's intellectual interests and explorations resulted in several scientific breakthroughs, including extraordinary observations regarding cosmic objects as part of his achievements related to astrophysics. In 1939, he co-wrote a paper titled On Continued Gravitational Contraction.

This paper speculated on the possibility of the existence of black holes, which is considered one of his most remarkable predictions. The paper went unnoticed until physicists rediscovered it, eventually realizing its relevance after understanding Oppenheimer's perception.

At the time, most of his studies explored the world of obscure cosmic phenomena. One such study was on white dwarfs - remnants of extinct stars. He also examined the theoretical mass limit of neutron stars which are byproducts of an exploding star.

3) Albert Einstein believed J. Robert Oppenheimer was a fool

According to Movieweb, Albert Einstein, theoretical physicist and one of the most influential minds of all time, allegedly believed that J. Robert Oppenheimer was a fool for supporting the Atomic Energy Commission. They first met sometime in the 1920s when the latter was completing his graduate studies at the University of Göttingen.

Both Einstein and Oppenheimer shared common beliefs and concerns about the ethical and moral consequences of the production and use of nuclear weapons and other scientific discoveries. They also shared similar interests in social and political issues but also disagreed on certain levels.

One such example being the height of the McCarthy Red Scare.

4) His affair with communist Jean Tatlock inspired the code name Trinity

J. Robert Oppenheimer and communist Jean Tatlock crossed paths in 1936 and were romantically involved until the latter's death in 1944. Their affair continued while the physicist was married to Katherine Oppenheimer. It was because of his association with Tatlock and her attempts to persuade him to donate to the Communist Party that earned him the reputation of a communist sympathizer.

According to Live Science, Tatlock was found dead in her apartment in 1944 from an apparent drug overdose. It was alleged that she also left behind a note because of which her death was ruled to be a suicide. However, conspiracy theorists believe intelligence agencies were behind her death.

While the two were together, Tatlock had introduced Oppenheimer to the works of John Donne, including one of his holy sonnets, which said "Batter my heart, three-person'd God …"

The physicist reported drew the code name "Trinity" for the first atomic bomb test from this verse.

5) Oppenheimer received 3 Nobel Prize nominations and died of cancer

J. Robert Oppenheimer's contributions to the field of science and physics earned him the moniker "Father of the Atomic Bomb," but somehow failed to win him a Nobel Prize in Physics despite being nominated for the same thrice - the first time in 1945, a second time in 1951, and a third in 1967.

The physicist did get the opportunity to work closely with Ernest O. Lawrence, who received the honor he was denied thrice. Moreover, eighteen of his colleagues from the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos were awarded the Nobel Prize.

Oppenheimer was a chain smoker and died at his New Jersey home at the age of 62 after suffering from throat cancer.

Oppenheimer hits theatres this Friday, July 21, 2023.