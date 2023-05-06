Dune 2: 3 cool facts to know about the movie

Denis Villeneuve's epic saga will reach its conclusion with the release of Dune 2 on November 3, 2023. The second part to the two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name, Dune 2 is expected to revolve around Paul Atreides (played by Timothee Chalamet) as he joins the Fremen after the defeat of House Atreides.

The new trailer for the sequel dropped recently, and it has left fans eager and excited about the movie's release. While it shows the return of beloved characters like Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Zendaya's Chani, it has also glimpsed at newer cast members who have joined the sequel recently.

With an all-star cast and an approach that remains true to the original novel, Dune 2 can be expected to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Here are three details to know about the film while anticipating its release.

Aside from the inclusion of several new cast members, here are 2 other facts about Dune 2 before its releases

1) Dune 2 begins where Dune ends

The director of the film, Denis Villeneuve, has stated that Dune 2 is not simply a sequel to the first film but a continuation. The second part continues where its predecessor ended, with no issues of a time jump or missing parts.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Villeneuve said:

"It's important-it's not a sequel, it's a second part. There's a difference. I wanted the movie to really open just where we left the characters. There's no time jump. I wanted dramatic continuity with part one."

Since Dune ends with Paul seeing a Fremen ride a sandworm, the new movie is expected to continue from there. The new movie is believed to explore Paul's journey as he leads the Fremen in a war against House Harkonnen. This also allows the filmmakers to remain true to how Paul's journey is told in the original books by Frank Herbert.

2) The movie will feature a number of stars in new roles

: vntyfr.com/jHLvgpT FIRST LOOK: Florence Pugh is Princess Irulan in #Dune : Part Two, the daughter of the supreme ruler of the galaxy, Emperor Shaddam IV. FIRST LOOK: Florence Pugh is Princess Irulan in #Dune: Part Two, the daughter of the supreme ruler of the galaxy, Emperor Shaddam IV.🔗: vntyfr.com/jHLvgpT https://t.co/BewaV8oStz

Austin Butler has been cast as the antagonist Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, while Florence Pugh will feature as Princess Irulan Corrino, daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV. The casting of both these actors has caused much excitement among fans of the film, with many acknowleding that the new additions will only add to the prominence of the film.

: vntyfr.com/jHLvgpT FIRST LOOK: As the internet has deduced, yes, Austin Butler will be bald in #Dune . But there’s more to his lethal Harkonnen prince Feydh-Rautha than meets the eye. FIRST LOOK: As the internet has deduced, yes, Austin Butler will be bald in #Dune. But there’s more to his lethal Harkonnen prince Feydh-Rautha than meets the eye.🔗: vntyfr.com/jHLvgpT https://t.co/M4iJrjBagc

Other new additions include Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot. The rest of the cast include returning cast members from Dune, including Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, among others.

3) The movie will explore the relationship between Paul and Chani

Denis Villeneuve had confirmed in August 2021 that Zendaya’s character, Chani, would be playing a much bigger role in Dune 2. The new trailer that was released recently showed that the film has placed a stronger focus on Chani, a character that did not have much screentime in the first film.

Despite being a main character, Chani's role in Dune was predominantly limited to appearing in Paul's visions. The sequel is expected to take her story forward by exploring the relationship between Paul and Chani, which forms a crucial part of the story that follows.

Dune 2 will be released in theaters globally on November 3, 2023.

