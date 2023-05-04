Dune: Part Two trailer breakdown - 3 major takeaways

The trailer for Dune: Part Two has been released, and it certainly looks like we have an epic conclusion on our hands. The mystique of Arrakis and House Atreides has managed to captivate millions of fans. Those who have seen the trailer expect some answers from the upcoming movie, which will tentatively release on November 3, 2023.

Dune: Part Two will see Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem reprise their iconic roles alongside a couple of new star faces.

The film's first installment was nominated for ten awards at the 94th Academy Awards, of which they bagged six.

Austin Butler's role as Feyd-Rautha Harkonne and other takeaways from Dune: Part Two trailer

1) Austin Butler reveals new bald look

The popularity of the American actor is at an all-time high due to his once-in-a-lifetime performance as Elvis Presley in the 2022 musical biopic Elvis. Butler won a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA for his performance and was nominated for an Oscar.

In Dune: Part Two, Butler will play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the younger nephew of Baron Harkonnen. He is the planned successor on planet Arrakis, but Chalamet's Paul Atreides won't make the job simple for him. Moreover, his terrifying look has managed to send shockwaves across the internet.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Director Denis Villeneuve described Butler's Feyd-Rautha as "more strategic and more narcissistic" compared to Sting's portrayal of the character in the 1984 adaption.

2) Florence Pugh's anticipated introduction

Florence Pugh has already bagged so many accolades before she even hit 30, and it looks like her best work is still ahead of her. The actress has received nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award and is mostly known for her films Little Women, Midsommar, and Fighting with My Family.

In Dune: Part Two, Pugh will play Princess Irulan, the Emperor's daughter. She is her father's eldest daughter and has four younger sisters. Virginia Madsen first played the character in the 1984 adaptation of the movie.

3) Terror returns with the Shai-Huluds/Sandworms

Watching this horrendous creature ravaging anything or anybody that comes into its path is what makes this monster so scary. They are gigantic, carnivorous, fast, and dangerous. Paul Atreides almost got killed by one of them in the first movie before he was saved by his mentor Gurney Halleck.

Shai-Huluds/Sandwords are a major problem on planet Arrakis since their presence means death is inevitable. But surprisingly, the Fremen claims that the creatures are sacred.

Dune: Part Two synopsis and other details

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two is based on Frank Herbert's novel, Dune. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the film reads:

"Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The film's producers are Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe, Cale Boyter, and Patrick McCormick. Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve undertook writing duties.

Dune: Part Two will tentatively be released on November 3, 2023.

