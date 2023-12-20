5 best films coming in the spring of 2024

With 2023 on its last leg now, people are looking towards 2024 to see what the new year has to offer. The real lineup of new titles for 2024 will start rolling out from March, as Spring sets in.

Waiting patiently for the winter snow to melt away, Spring of 2024 is already geared up with an array of new films. Spread across a variety of genres and categories, the upcoming lineup of films will have something for everybody.

From epic sci-fi dramas to biographies and internationally acclaimed filmmakers to new installations under classic franchises, Spring of 2024 has everything that a cinemaholic could ask for. With that in mind, we have curated a list of some of the top titles arriving in theaters between March and June of 2024.

Dune: Part Two, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and more - 5 of the biggest films coming in the Spring of 2024

1) Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two (Image via Warner Bros.)

Dune: Part Two is an upcoming epic science fiction adventure drama from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. Denis Villeneuve directs the film while also co-writing the screenplay alongside Jon Spaihts. Coming as a sequel to the 2021 film, Dune, the film series is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name.

The film features a star-studded cast including the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Léa Seydoux, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken and others in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theaters on March 1, 2024.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"“Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

2) Mickey 17

Mickey 17 (Image via Warner Bros.)

Mickey 17 is an upcoming science fiction drama from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. The film has been both written and directed by internationally acclaimed Oscar-winning filmmaker, Bong Joon Ho. The film takes inspiration from Edward Ashton's 2022 sci-fi book, Mickey7.

The film is set to star Robert Pattinson in the titular role alongside Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie and others in pivotal roles. The film is set for a theatrical release date of March 29, 2024. While we don't have an official synopsis for the film yet, the basic premise of the film is given away by the source material.

The story follows an expendable human sent out to a frozen alien planet to colonize it over the years. However, when Mickey dies, a clone of him with identical memories takes his place, keeping the cycle going. With the plot for Mickey 17 still under wraps, we will just have to wait and see how Bong Joon Ho treats the story for the film and how accurate he stays to the book.

3) Challengers

Challengers (Image via MGM)

Challengers is a sports romantic comedy-drama from the house of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios. Luca Guadagnino directed the film with a screenplay written by Justin Kuritzkes.

The film stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in the lead roles alongside Andre Gadbois, Jake Jensen, Heidi Garza and others in supporting roles. The film was originally set to release on September 15, 2023, but got postponed for the SAG-AFTRA strike. Challengers is now set to arrive in theaters on April 26, 2024.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"...Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak, Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick - his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win."

4) Back to Black

Amy Winehouse (Image via Getty)

Back to Black is a biographical drama from the house of Focus Features. The film is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson with Matt Greenhalgh working on the screenplay. The film takes its name from the popular song and album released by Amy Winehouse in 2006.

The film is set to star Marisa Abela in the lead role alongside Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan, Juliet Cowan, Lesley Manville and others in pivotal roles. The film will explore the life and career of popular British artist, Amy Winehouse, culminating with her rise to fame and her untimely death.

While the production house hasn't come out with any official synopsis for the film yet, we can expect to see a mildly dramatized version of the singer-songwriter's life. Back to Black is set to release in theaters on May 10, 2024.

5) Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Image via Warner Bros. )

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is an upcoming post-apocalyptic action adventure film from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. George Miller directs the film while also working on the screenplay alongside Nico Lathouris. Furiosa is set to arrive as a spin-off prequel to the 2015 film, Mad Max: Fury Road.

The cast features Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role alongside Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Daniel Webber, Charlee Fraser and others in pivotal roles. The film will arrive in theaters across the US on May 24, 2024, while it will be released in Australia a day early on May 23, 2024.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

These are some of our top picks of films that are set to arrive in theaters in the Spring of 2024. If you are also a movie lover and looking forward to the arrival of 2024 to get all new offerings at the end of Winter, then these are some of the major titles on the list.