Denis Villeneuve teases Dune Part 2 ending, hints at third installment

With Dune Part 2 slated to arrive very soon, the excitement is running high all around the globe. The supposed conclusion of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic, which has already promised some huge things to come, will not be a tiny affair when it releases on March 15, 2024. But there may be more to come.

Villeneuve and his cast members recently spoke to Total Film in its upcoming issue, which also features Dune Part 2 on its cover, revealing some important things that are bound to get Dune fans very excited.

Among these, Villeneuve most notably hinted at the continuation of the story beyond Dune Part 2. While it may be a Dune Part 3, it can also be a spinoff film with some of the characters in the original film. So far, nothing is confirmed, but Villeneuve teased that this saga was not yet over. Moreover, the lead actors of the film are also far from done with this franchise.

"All of the elements are there" - Villeneuve on the ending of Dune Part 2 opening doors for further exploration

In the interview with Total Film, Villeneuve opened up on the ending of Dune Part 2, saying that it was somewhat different from the book and would complete the entire story with conviction.

But he went on to suggest that the "heartbreaking" conclusion to the second part of the film may set up something for the third part. The veteran director said:

"All of the elements are there,...But I think the movie adaptation is more tragic than the book. The way that Part Two ends… it would create a total balance and equilibrium to finish Paul’s storyline in what we could say in Part Three."

This seems to hint that a third part of the film could be in the books. Or he could simply refer to a sequel that will continue some of the arcs beyond this film. Anyhow, the Dune universe will continue to exist beyond just these two films, as hinted by the director.

As for the cast members, both the stars Zendaya and Chalamet were more than eager to return for the franchise. Chalamet said:

"The idea excites me very much...If the time and opportunity comes to complete the story with Messiah, I think we're all super-enthusiastic about that."

Zendaya added:

"Denis is an artist, and doesn't like to share things until he's got it figured out. So whenever he's ready, we’re all keenly ready to hear what his vision is,"

It seems the cast members are also excited to rejoin the franchise, making it all the more probable that Dune Part 2 will open doors for plenty of new projects in the future.

The film premieres in theatres across the United States on March 15, 2024.

