Dune: Part 2 Fan First Premiere in IMAX: Here's how you can watch the movie before the world 

The epic sci-fi series Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya will soon be returning with its second iteration, set for release in theaters on March 1. Based on the 1965 epic sci-fi novel series created by Frank Herbert, 2021-release Dune grew a loyal viewer base around the world.

While the worldwide release will happen in March, fans will have another way to watch the movie at IMAX theaters across the US and Canada before that. The first ‘fan premiere’ of Dune 2 has been scheduled for February 25, 7 PM ET.

Tickets for the event are expected to be available on the internet, but fans might need to hurry due to the high demand.

How to watch Dune: Part 2 before theatrical release?

Sources have claimed that the tickets will be available from January 26 in the US and Canada. The domestic screenings will see ticket sales commence at 11:10 AM EST/8:10 AM PST on January 26.

Previews for the movie will be screened in some theatres, starting on February 29 at 3 PM Local Time in the US, which is just one day before the official release. Ticket sales will also commence in international locations after the US and Canada fan premiere on February 25.

Dune 2 will see a range of epic characters from the first movie make a return. This includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani. Additionally, a range of other cast members will also be returning, including the likes of Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Souheila Yacoub, and Javier Bardem.

Director Denis Villeneuve had previously assured fans that the Dune: Part 2 had enough material and content to surpass the first movie as well. Speaking at a recent press conference in December 2023, Villeneuve had claimed that he was excited about the release and promised a ‘deeper look’ at the characters in this movie.

Viewers will be excited to see the exciting apocalyptic narrative being taken forward in the second iteration. Atreides will be seen united with Chani and the Fremen as he attempts revenge for his family. A stellar cast, a thoroughly engaging storyline, and a stellar cast means that the Dune saga is already one of the most astounding sci-fi movie series out there.

The second movie can be expected to carry on from where it left off last time. Unlike the first time around, fans have a unique opportunity to watch Dune: Part 2 even before its worldwide release.

