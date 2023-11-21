Dune 2 becomes the second film to be released on 70MM IMAX after Oppenheimer

Dune 2, directed by Denis Villeneuve, will be distributed in the unique 70mm IMAX format established by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The upcoming part two of Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel arrives next year on March 1, 2024.

Dune 2 will continue the narrative of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he pursues vengeance for his father's death, among many other plot points. And now, thanks to the recent news, spectators will be able to watch the film in the highest possible quality.

Dune 2 will follow in the footsteps of Oppenheimer

Paul will train to become the prophesied Muad'Dib (Image via WB)

Collider reports that IMAX 70mm will be the format in which Dune 2 will be distributed. In Nolan's opinion 70mm IMAX offers the largest, brightest, clearest picture at ten times the quality of conventional digital projection formats.

Nolan's latest feature Oppenheimer utilized and emphasized the benefits of IMAX film, especially this uncommon 70mm IMAX format, which is rare since there are only about 30 70mm IMAX theaters in the globe.

One significant distinction between the two films, though, is that Denis Villeneuve shot Dune's upcoming sequel digitally, with IMAX 70mm conversion, whereas Nolan shot Oppenheimer on film. Although each format has benefits and drawbacks of its own, 70mm is often considered the high-end format as it offers audiences a more engaging film experience.

This makes it perfect for a movie like Dune, since similar to Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve has made a name among moviegoers as one of the best directors of our time and is a fervent supporter of the IMAX film experience.

Frank Herbert's seminal science fiction novel Dune, published in 1965, will have its second half adapted in live-action by Dune 2. The second installment will take place after the conclusion of the first movie, in which the oppressive Harkonnens killed ruler Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), forced his spouse Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) into exile, and took back the spice-rich planet Arrakis from House Atreides.

Originally scheduled for November of 2023, Dune's sequel was postponed until March 15, 2024, so that its actors may engage in pre-release promotion. The news came via Variety that the movie will now be moving its release date to March 1st, pre-poning it 2 weeks before the originally announced date.