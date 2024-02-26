How is Dune: Part Two's 70mm IMAX release different from that of Oppenheimer? Details explored

Dune: Part Two is set to release on March 1, 2024, building on the success of the first Dune film. The upcoming movie is specifically filmed for IMAX, using IMAX-certified cameras, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

IMAX screens are known for their immersive qualities, making them ideal for films like Dune with majestic special effects and dreamy sceneries. Another major film that was filmed using IMAX cameras was Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The movie has received immense praise for being a visual delight, apart from having a stellar cast and strong storytelling.

Similar to Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two is entirely filmed using the 70mm format. The format allows the director to express scenes with grandeur and clarity, adding to the realism aspect of the film.

A major difference between Dune and Oppenheimer's IMAX release is the difference in equipment used to shoot the films, as per the visual requirements for both films. Read on to learn more about the differences in their 70mm IMAX release.

The difference between the 70mm IMAX release of Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer

The first part of Dune was a grand cinematic experience that even earned it an Oscar for cinematography along with production design and score. The second film promises to be even more visually appealing, having been filmed on a 70mm IMAX camera similar to Oppenheimer.

The major difference between the 70mm used for filming Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer is that the former was shot with a digital camera while the latter was shot using film cameras.

The filming of Oppenheimer resulted in the creation of the first-ever black and white IMAX film stock. It was shot entirely on large format film stock, using a combination of IMAX 65mm and Panavision 65mm cameras, which are among the best-resolution cameras in the world. For Dune: Part Two, cinematographer Greig Fraser has employed the use of Arri’s Alexa LF and Alexa 65 digital cameras.

70mm cameras offer enhanced clarity due to large-format photography that produces some of the highest-resolution photographs possible. 70mm is great for portraying grand visuals, as it has crisper picture quality that is projected from a physical reel on a larger-than-usual screen.

Compared to the conventional 35mm format, the 70mm format makes use of frames that are broader in aspect ratio and larger in size. Filmmakers can now capture larger frames and photos with richer details within the same rectangle. Larger displays are necessary for a more comprehensive experience, like the 70mm IMAX.

Experiencing Dune: Part Two in IMAX 70mm

The epic sequel to the Dune saga features some action-packed scenes with ethereal visuals, as per the trailer. The trailer features some vivid sceneries and giant creatures in the vast desert setting, which will translate to an exciting viewing experience on the big screen.

The film will have a 1.90:1 aspect ratio throughout its duration. There is a special release of the film across select IMAX 70mm theaters in the USA on February 25, 2024. The special IMAX screening comes after the immense success of Oppenheimer across 70mm IMAX screens. Much like Nolan's film, the upcoming sequel to Dune is best experienced on an IMAX screen, specifically a 70mm one.

Dune: Part Two is slated to release across theaters on March 1, 2024. However, there is a special IMAX release across select IMAX 70mm theaters in the US, UK, and Canada on February 25, 2024.