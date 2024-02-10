How long is Dune: Part Two? Runtime and movie rating explored

Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming movie, Dune: Part Two, is set to hit theaters on March 1, 2024. Serving as the sequel to the 2021 introductory film Dune, both the first part and the upcoming sequel are adapted from Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name. The sequel will continue to follow the journey of Timothée Chalamet as the lead character, Paul Atreides.

A long movie, the runtime for Dune: Part Two is clocked at 166 minutes, longer than its first part, which ran for 155 minutes. This places Dune: Part Two among the ranks of films with the longest runtime by Villeneuve, surpassing the record previously held by Blade Runner 2049.

The movie is directed by Villeneuve, who also serves as co-screenwriter and co-producer. Initially slated for a release in the fall of 2023, the release got delayed due to Hollywood strikes. Following the resolution of the strikes, Warner Bros. Pictures rescheduled the film's theatrical release for March 1, 2024.

What is the runtime for Dune: Part Two?

Timothee Chalamet will continue to play the lead (Image via WB)

The total duration of Dune: Part Two is estimated to be a staggering 2 hours and 46 minutes, as per EIRIN, the Japanese Film Classification and Rating Organization. This runtime significantly exceeds that of another long Villeneuve movie, Blade Runner 2049, which is clocked in at 163 minutes. In comparison, the first Dune movie had a runtime of 155 minutes.

Known for making movies with long timeframes, Denis Villeneuve has created many lengthy films. Listed together, the Dune sequel is the top-ranking lengthy Villeneuve movie till now. Here is a list of some of the director’s movies ranked as per their runtime.

Dune: Part Two – 2 hours and 46 minutes Blade Runner 2040 – 2 hours and 43 minutes Dune (Part One) – 2 hours and 35 minutes Prisoners – 2 hours and 33 minutes Incendies – 2 hours and 10 minutes Sicario – 2 hours and 1 minute Arrival – 1 hour and 46 minutes Enemy – 1 hour and 30 minutes August 32nd on Earth – 1 hour and 28 minutes Maelström – 1 hour and 28 minutes

Why does the runtime matter for Dune: Part Two?

Chalamet and Zendaya in a scene from the movie (Image via WB)

Dune, the first part, released in 2021, was a long movie, with a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes. Adapted from Frank Herbert’s novel, Dune, the movie covered two-thirds of the book's storyline. As the novel is lengthy, the movie, starring Wonka actor Timothée Chalamet in the lead, was expected to be long.

With only one-third of the story remaining, it was expected that the sequel would be shorter in length. While the first movie was well-received by viewers, the second movie’s length may be confusing for readers of Frank Herbert’s book.

Going by the long runtime, the upcoming sequel is possibly not following the remaining part of the story from the book strictly. Villeneuve may be expanding on the story's final chapters and is probably adding to the plot. With new cast members introduced in the movie, the plot may come up with new elements different from the original book.

What is Dune: Part Two about?

Dune: Part Two is the sequel to the epic science fiction movie Dune, released in 2021. Just like the first movie, the sequel is rated PG-13. It covers the genres of action-drama and sci-fi, with a tagline of “Long live the fighters.”

The plot follows the protagonist, Paul Atreides, who has the power to predict the future. Joining the Fremen, Paul and Chani will continue with their fight. While Paul seeks revenge for the destruction of his family and tribe, he wants the Fremen to avoid a predicted dreadful future and fight for existence in the dystopian world presented in the story.

Besides the main cast from the first movie, the sequel has additional cast members. Actors Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and French actor Léa Seydoux have been included in various roles. Tim Blake Nelson has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Delayed due to the Hollywood strikes, Dune: Part Two is slated to arrive in theaters on March 1, 2024.

