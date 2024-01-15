Timothee Chalamet's Wonka makes history by surpassing Johnny Depp's Willy Wonka in earnings 

Timothee Chalamet did an incredible job playing the lead, Willy Wonka, in the movie Wonka. His performance was even better than people thought it would be, and it made the movie popular all around the world. The movie has become a total sensation worldwide, bringing in an incredible box office revenue of over $500 million, as per Variety.

In this movie, fans get to see how Willy started his business and became very rich, even though people didn't expect him to.

The movie not only outshone Johnny Depp's legendary Charlie and the Chocolate Factory but also became a mega success at the box office, captivating both viewers and critics.

Now, fans of Wonka can completely dive into the amazing and magical world, where something incredible and unexpected has not only wowed audiences but also broken box office records.

Timothee Chalamet's Wonka win: Surpassing Johnny Depp's legacy

Timothee Chalamet's Wonka has been breaking records at the box office (Image via Warner Bros.)

Timothee Chalamet's version crushed it at the box office, making a whopping $500 million worldwide. That's seriously impressive, especially when critics look at how Johnny Depp's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was also a big hit.

In 2005, Depp's version started with $56.2 million and ended up raking in $475 million worldwide, Business Mirror reports.

But what's impressive about Chalamet's one is how quickly it hit the $500 million mark within months of its release on December 8, 2023.

In comparison, it took Depp's film a whole year to reach a similar number back in the day. When it comes to the numbers, Chalamet's one made $176.2 million in the US, showing just how much people loved it at home.

Wonka and the global box office extravaganza: Exploring the numbers

The musical, directed by Paul King, has been a sugary success at the box office worldwide, crossing the $500 million milestone.

The movie has made a whopping $176.2 million in the US and a staggering $329.1 million worldwide, proving that it's way more than just a magical story.

Chalamet's amazing performance, along with the visionary support from Warner Bros., has made the film a total hit in the movies. The film's success is not just about making money.

It shows how much people still love Roald Dahl's story and how the actors and team made it feel really special in every scene.

Chalamet's Wonka and its unprecedented success

Even though people weren't sure what would happen in the movie industry, the film surprised everyone by doing something new and amazing. It started with the story of a young entrepreneur who ended up making a lot of money all around the world.

The story of the movie is just like how it became a big success out of nowhere. With an 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Wonka was critically acclaimed and not only exceeded its budget but also opened the way for a potential sequel.

Timothée Chalamet's openness to reprising the role and director Paul King's enthusiasm hint at a future where worlds of pure imagination will continue to unfold on the big screen.

As it keeps on captivating audiences in theaters, reaching the impressive $500 million mark worldwide is proof of how the chocolatier's charm never gets old. He's shown fans once again that the power of pure imagination knows no limit!