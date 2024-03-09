Dune spoilers: Who does Paul end up with in the book? 

Dune: Part Two, the sequel to the wildly popular sci-fi film Dune, has finally arrived in cinemas. Denis Villeneuve directed the film, which premiered in theaters around the world on March 1, 2024. In the novel, Paul's character ends up with Chani, the Fremen girl he falls in love with, as he does in the film.

Their love affair is more than just a political marriage; it is a deep, passionate bond that goes beyond their different origins and conditions. Chani stood by Paul, consenting to her place in life as his true love even though he had been legally wed to Irulan for political advantage.

She leaves Paul after he takes Irulan as his wife, a major turning point in the film, as opposed to what happened in the book. The choice made to change the way Alia Atreides comes into the story in the film indicated that somebody else needed to kill Baron Harkonnen, and Paul had been held at fault.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers.

How does Paul's relationship with Chani end in the book?

Dune: Part Two follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he reconciles with Chani (Zendaya) and the other Fremen, looking for revenge against the people who wiped out his family. The film is based on Frank Herbert's novel Dune and marks the second installment in the series' adaptation.

In the book Dune, Paul's relationship with Chani ends after he chooses to marry Princess Irulan for the sake of politics, notwithstanding his feelings for her. The choice made causes a gap between them, resulting in Chani's doubt and disagreement with Paul's behavior.

Chani's departure is quite different from the original storyline, in which she supported Paul through all of his hardships. Despite her love for Paul, the pursuit of power causes the two to separate.

The ending of Dune: Part Two pointed to Chani's new path, her rebellion in front of Paul, and the Lisan al-Gaib prophecy. At last, the movie depicts a complex and expanding dynamic between Paul and Chani, going beyond what is depicted in the novel that served as inspiration.

What is the role of Chani in the book after Paul marries Princess Irulan?

After Paul gets married to Princess Irulan for political benefits in the book, Chani goes on to play a major role. Even though marrying Irulan, Paul's true physical as well as mental relationship is with Chani.

A decade later, Chani gets pregnant once more, but Irulan, who is jealous and frightened by Chani's affair with Paul, secretly gives her birth control to avoid pregnancy. Still, Chani's idea to boost her fertility using diet changes can have negative effects on childbirth.

Despite the efforts made by Paul to save her, Chani sadly dies while giving birth to their twins, Leto II and Ghanima. During this time, Chani's devotion to Paul stays constant, even with obstacles and manipulations planned by the ones around them.

What happens between Chani and Paul in the Dune: Part Two movie?

In Dune: Part Two, Chani's role after Paul marries Princess Irulan becomes far more complicated in comparison to the original novel. Chani has an undying affection for Paul, but she questions what he does and whatever part he decides to take on in the years to come.

She opposes Paul's quest for power and his choice to marry Irulan for the sake of politics. This conflict causes a split among them, and Chani gradually abandons Paul, riding away on a sandworm in search of what she wants. Although her exit doesn't match the novel's, it enhances their relationship and hints at what's to come in the series' next film, Dune: Messiah.

The film has already become a box office success, bringing in over $178 million in its opening weekend.