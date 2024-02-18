Zendaya’s looks for the Dune 2 movie premiere have kept fashionistas glued to their screens. Social media is agog with praise and appreciation for the actor’s impeccable styles, mostly put together by her longtime stylist, Law Roach.

The Dune 2 movie was originally slated for release in October 2023 and since then has gone through a series of postponements. With a solid date now fixed for March 15, 2024, the cast members have touched down in major cities of the world to promote the long-awaited movie. And of course, Zendaya has kept fans and followers enthralled with outfits that are themed with the movies’s visuals. The movie's press tour started in Mexico, and through France till London.

Below is a list of Zendaya’s best looks for the Dune 2 movie premiere.

5 Best Zendaya looks for the Dune 2 movie premiere events

1) The robot look from Thierry Mugler

The stunning actor was dressed in a space-esque look for the London world premiere of the movie. The silver suit was created by Thierry Mugler in 1995 as part of the designer’s Fall Haute Couture collection.

The armor-like suit featured a high neck unit, and strategic cutouts on the chest area, arm, belly, thighs, and back. The futuristic suit was rounded up by metallic plates carved as fingers and pointy-toe boots.

The outfit was reminiscent of the Dune movie’s visuals. The 27-year-old complemented the stunning ensemble with a Bulgari necklace. She kept her makeup minimal and styled her short hair into a chic side part. Zendaya’s outfit was put together by her long-time stylist, Law Roach.

2) The custom piece from Louis Vuitton

Zendaya looked regal in a gold two-piece ensemble from Louis Vuitton, for which she’s a brand ambassador. The two-piece was created by Nicholas Ghesquiere. The cropped top, which bared most of her midriff, featured a high-necked design, matching well with the voluminous skirt.

The two-piece featured intricate designs embossed on the golden material. The stunning actress styled her hair in a sleek side part and wore jewelry from Francesca Amfitheatrof.

3) The Maroon suit from Roksanda

Zendaya’s outfit once again proved that she is capable of serving different looks, as she donned a monochrome maroon suit piece for the London photocall of Dune 2 movie.

The two-piece ensemble was designed to give the illusion of three layers of clothing as the oversized blazers were worn on top of wide-leg pants, which featured knee-length detailing alongside the trouser length.

The Roksanda creation was complemented by the actor’s smoky eye makeup, slicked-back hair, hoop earrings, and light maroon pointy-toed heels.

4) The Spiral gown from Alaia

Zendaya showed up for the Dune 2 photocall in Paris looking like a dream. The White dress featured a wrap-around bustier and a skirt artfully designed to show off her legs before draping to the ground. The gorgeous dress is from Alaia and is part of their Summer/Fall 2024 collection.

The Euphoria star balanced out the look with pointy-toed white heels and soft makeup. Her hair remained in a slick sweepback, and she opted for minimal and dewy makeup.

5) The Bottega Veneta two-piece

Zendaya touched down in the city of Mexico for the movie's press tour, looking glamorous in a custom Bottega Veneta two-piece set by Matthieu Blazy. The earthy color of the outfit was very much in line with the sand and desert theme of the film.

The outfit was presented in a glamorous mocha color and featured a daring turtleneck cropped top with puffy sleeves, paired with a high-waisted skirt and thigh-high slit. The leather waistline of the skirt contributed to the outfit’s appeal.

Zendaya styled her hair in a chic bob around her face and opted for smoky eye makeup. She accessorized with silver rings adorning the fingers of each hand and finished off the chic look with Mocha-colored pointy-toe stilettos.

The Dune 2 movie premiere was highly anticipated, not only because of the movie’s cinematography and plot but also for the glitz and glamour that cast members like Zendaya bring to the red carpet.