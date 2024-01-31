Bulgari necklaces are the perfect blend of daring and delicate. They feature precious stones set in gold and silver and undergo excellent craftsmanship to become sought-after pieces all over the world. Since the luxury brand's establishment, its necklaces have remained the flagship products of the Italian brand.

Famous celebrities like Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and a host of others have been photographed wearing this eponymous brand's necklaces, hence, showing the brand's influence on pop culture. From the cabochon necklace, the divas' dream necklace, to the Serpenti necklace, this luxury brand has been able to establish itself as one of the frontiers in the jewelry industry.

5 best Bulgari necklaces of all time

The list below contains necklace designs that have stood out amongst the other Bulgari necklaces over the years.

The Bvlgari Cabochon necklace

The Divas' Dream necklace

The Serpenti necklace

Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace

The Forever necklace

1. The Bvlgari Cabochon necklace

The Bvlgari Cabochon necklace (Image via Bulgari)

This 50s-inspired jewelry is crafted from a rose gold material, coupled with a gemstone-encrusted pendant, also dressed in a rose gold hue. Additionally, this necklace comes with an adjustable closure featuring a gold-toned clasp, alongside jump rings, allowing for a customizable and perfect fit.

The Bvlgari Cabochon necklace is priced at 4,100 US dollars on the brand's website.

2. The Divas' Dream necklace

The Divas' Dream necklace (Image via Bulgari)

The design of this fashionable piece is a nod to Roman culture and heritage. The timeless piece is embodied through the design that features a forty-two-centimeter long chord, designed from rose gold material, paired with a gemstone in pink hue, housing the diamond stones of about 0.28 carats. The adjustable fit was prioritized with the fastener closure and jump rings, which allows for a twelve-centimeter resizable adjustment.

The divas' dream necklace is priced at 5,350 US dollars on the brand website.

3. The Serpenti necklace

The Serpenti necklace (Image via Bulgari)

This women's accessory was built to commemorate China's New Year calendar. The necklace features a chain dressed in a rose-gold hue, with a circular rose-gold pendant in a silhouette of a curled snake.

The pendant also features 0.47 carats of rubies, in a red hue, encrusted around the scale-like design of the plate.

Also, the chords of the Bulgari necklace are fastened by a clasp closure, that offers a secured and adjustable fit, like the resizable feature ranging to ten centimeters maximum.

This festive-inspired necklace is priced at 4,600 US dollars on the brand's website.

4. The Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace

The Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace (Inage via Bulgari)

This Roman-inspired necklace features a rose gold design, adopted in the building of the chord, bail, and centerpiece. The pendant comes in a coin design reminiscent of Roman coins, displaying the "Bvlgari" and "Roma" letterings around the gold-toned plate. The mother of Pearl gemstones can be seen sitting gracefully at the center of the pendant in an orange hue.

Another remarkable feature of the Bulgari necklace is its ability to be resized to about ten centimeters. The clasp closure ensures snug fit around the wrist and customizability.

The bvlgari bvlgari necklace is priced at 4,250 US dollars on the brand's website.

5. The Forever necklace

The Forever necklace (Image via Bulgari)

The Forever necklace design is inspired by the Italian four-petal flower motif, which signifies joy and love. The chains of the necklace are enveloped in a white gold material, matched with the bail and centerpiece, which are both crafted from the same color tone.

Brilliant-cut diamonds of 0.16 carats are visible on each side of the pendant, with a larger-sized diamond placed in the middle of the pendant. Additionally, the forty-three-centimeter long chain is featured in a resizable length of ten centimeters, controlled by the adjustable clasp feature.

This Bulgari necklace is priced at 3,700 US dollars on the brand's website.

Read more: 5 Best men's Bulgari watches of all time

Check out these Bulgari necklaces. They are worthy investment pieces and wearable art.