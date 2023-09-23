Nike Air Trainer 1 "College Football Playoffs" White/Gold shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike recently unveiled another exciting colorway for their iconic Air Trainer 1 sneaker. Following the release of the "Black/Gold" edition, they have now introduced the elegant "White/Gold" iteration. Team Swoosh is ramping up to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII celebrations by releasing the NCAA's College Football Playoffs-inspired designs.

Set to commence late this year, the highly anticipated 2023 season will show the finest American football events. To further add celebration to the air, Nike has unveiled a duo of exclusive iterations of the renowned Air Trainer 1.

Sneakerphiles have been super excited ever since the pictures of the highly anticipated Nike Air Trainer 1 "College Football Playoffs" popped up on the internet. Although no statement has come from the company, trustworthy sources like Sneaker News and Sneaker Bar Detroit have hinted at the release in the holiday season of 2023.

You can get this exclusive shoe at select Nike's official website and other physical retailers. This exclusive revision will be offered in men's sizes, with a retail price tag of $140 USD.

Nike Air Trainer 1 "College Football Playoffs" edition arrives in "White/Gold" ensemble

The Nike Air Trainer 1 in this colorway highlights a visually pleasing color palette. It integrates a clean white base with stylish pronunciations in gold leaf and metallic gold. The clean white base harmoniously complements the striking metallic gold accents found on the Swoosh logo, the comfy interior lining, tongue borders, and the sleek midsole trim.

The velcro fabric on both the tongue and heel of this adaptive cross-trainer is truly something to behold. In these regions, sneaker enthusiasts can easily affix detachable patches that proudly feature the renowned Nike logos. Additionally, the official emblem of the College Football Playoffs, which is prominently featured on the insole, adds a touch of significance to the overall design.

The collection of removable patches boasts protruded Nike branding and the official emblem of the College Football Playoffs. The heel counter of these kicks features Nike Air branding embroidered in a luxurious golden tint.

The iconic Air Trainer 1 made its debut in 1987, and since then, this athletic marvel has been acknowledged for its adaptability and aesthetics. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, this beloved sneaker holds an esteemed spot in the annals of athletic footwear and sneaker culture. This lineup was a true game-changer in the world of cross-training footwear.

The shoe was meticulously crafted to minister to the multifaceted needs of athletes for different sports and training activities. These kicks were truly influential in their era, boasting a remarkable fusion of premium leather and breathable mesh on the upper, facilitating unrivaled comfort and endurance.

The Air Trainer 1 quickly became a hit by virtue of its stellar performance and endorsements by renowned athletes like Bo Jackson and John McEnroe. The celebrated Bo Jackson made the shoe his own, rocking it during his famed dual-sport career in baseball and American football.

The sneaker stays highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts, with Nike occasionally dropping retro iterations as a tribute to its timeless legacy.

Nike Air Trainer 1 pays homage to the College Football Playoffs, combining style and sportsmanship in an enticing fashion. Don't sleep on the opportunity to grab a piece of this noted celebration during the upcoming holiday season. To stay up-to-date, make sure to regularly check out Nike's official website and download the SNKRS app.