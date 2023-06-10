5 best "Orange" Air Jordan sneakers of all time

Air Jordan sneakers have established their cultural dominance through revolutionary esthetics that merge sleek designs and bold color selections that leave sneakerheads around the world in awe. Since its introduction back in 1985 through game-changing designer Peter Moore's innovation efforts, this brand has reshaped basketball footwear.

Uniquely engineered, Air Jordans' first high-cut sneakers, made from premium leather and accompanied by its unprecedented coloring style, have become a signature item in the industry. Air Jordan continues to dominate the market by releasing a spectrum of colors and styles that effortlessly provide an unmatched level of originality.

Here is the list of the top 5 "Orange" Air Jordan sneakers.

Jumpman Two Trey, Air Jordan 5, Jordan Zion 2, and two more "Orange" Jordan models

1) Air Jordan 5 Retro Martian Sunrise

This shoe clearly resembles the "Raging Bull" colorway, which has been popular among collectors since its 2009 debut and 2021 comeback. This pair's red suede upper seems to be a tad more vibrant. Other modifications include pre-yelled netting and a touch of orange on the midsole 'teeth.'

The origin of the moniker "Mars for Her" is unknown, however, it may be a reference to Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It character Mars Blackmon, who played a major role in the Air Jordan 5's initial advertising campaign. This "Orange" Air Jordan sneaker is currently available on Nike for $160.97.

2) Jumpman Two Trey White Starfish

The Jordan Two Trey White Starfish is a hybrid concept that is made into a sneaker, which launched in September 2022. The shoe is wrapped in bright orange patent leather around a white multilayered upper. The chenille patch on the tongue and the heel pull tab are both painted in the same shade of orange, and the outsole features a translucent orange color.

The "Orange" Air Jordan sneaker is currently available on Nike for $155.

3) Air Jordan 1 Shattered Backboard

In 2015, the Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard" sneaker made its debut as a tribute to the legendary match and the logo of the shoe company. Soon after, in the fall of 2016, the Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard Away" version was released.

The black accents and orange toe box have been swapped out for white, but the sneaker still retains the iconic black Nike logo and laces. It is one of the highly coveted "Orange" Air Jordan sneakers. This pair is available via sneaker retailers like StockX and Farfetch and the price range varies between $997 to $3,528.

4) Air Jordan 4 Flyknit Total Orange

In addition to the red, blue, and volt editions that were originally revealed, the Air Jordan 4 Flyknit made its debut in 2020 in a new set of region-specific colors, including bright orange. This vibrant "Orange" Air Jordan sneaker pays homage to the legendary Air Jordan 4's style by using a range of knit textures on the top. They also include certain iconic elements, such as the heel tab and plastic wings.

This sneaker model is available via StockX and the price ranges between $372 and $541.

5) Jordan Zion 2 Hyper Crimson

The Jordan Zion 2 has seen several color variations since its debut in October 2022. The most bright version of the model is "Hyper Crimson." These shoes embrace the color and are the brightest "Orange" Air Jordan sneakers, in contrast to its predecessors, who opted for a more restrained color palette.

The shoes feature an outsole and logo in a complementing light blue shade, while the mesh foundation, midsole, and shiny, suede overlays are covered in a warm tone. This sneaker model is available via StockX and GOAT and the price ranges between $109 and $117.

All these "Orange" Air Jordan sneakers are currently available in the market. Sneakerheads can get a pair of themselves from the above-mentioned retailers at a reasonable price.

