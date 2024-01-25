Gucci Year of the Dragon collection 2024: Everything we know so far

Gucci Year of the Dragon Collection 2024 has come to reality in conjunction with Chinese New Year. This assortment exalts both fashion and tradition. Be it women's outfits, eyewear, handbags, footwear or accessories, this collection has everything for you.

The most recent Gucci Year of the Dragon collection is connected with good fortune, prosperity, and strength. For those seeking to make a fashion statement during the holiday season, this collection is ideal.

An integrated part of the fashion industry, it's coming live on February 10, 2024. The assortment comprises a wide spectrum of merchandise. Items range in price from $1751.48 for the Gucci Print Crossbody Bag, among others. The collection is offered for retail in Gucci stores and through the brand's official website.

From the G Wings knapsack to eyewear: Gucci Year of the Dragon Collection 2024 has all you want

Gucci Year of the Dragon collection 2024 (Image via Gucci)

The Year of the Dragon Collection 2024 by Gucci presents a diverse range of exquisitely designed items, each imbued with the ethereal essence of the dragon and featuring Gucci's renowned design motifs.

A detailed examination of the standout pieces follows:

G Wings Interlocking Backpack

Gucci Interlocking G Backpack (Image via Gucci)

This rucksack is crafted from opulent blue leather and bears the renowned Interlocking G emblem. Whether for formal events or everyday use, the design is fashionable and practical. It provides sufficient compartment space for daily necessities and features adjustable belts for both comfort and portability.

GG Men's Trainers

Gucci Year of the Dragon Collection: GG Men's Trainers (Image via Gucci)

Comprising tonal leather trim and beige and ebony original GG canvas, these trainers exude an air of sophistication while maintaining an athletic aesthetic. Stylish and comfortable, these trainers are well-suited to both casual outings and formal evening occasions.

Small Dionysus Top Handle Bag

The purse is constructed entirely of ivory leather and features an eye-catching red chain print trim. The Dionysus pattern is a contemporary homage to Gucci's past.

This purse is ideal for both formal and casual occasions due to its adaptability. It elevates any ensemble with its sophisticated appearance due to its diminutive dimensions.

Eyewear assortment

This collection of eyewear features distinctive and fashionable frames that are ideal for enhancing the allure of any ensemble. Crafted with premium lenses, these eyeglasses provide optimal vision protection while elevating your personal style.

Mac80 Trainers for Men

These off-white leather trainers feature interlocking G embroidery, which unifies the timeless sophistication of Gucci with the modern aesthetic of trainers. The trainers are constructed with comfort and durability in mind, rendering them appropriate for regular use.

Products highlighted and prices at Gucci Year of the Dragon Collection

Print Crossbody bag by Gucci: This crossbody purse, which costs $1751.48, functions as well as looks fashionable by fusing Gucci's signature print with a contemporary design.

GG Denim Jacquard Jacket: This jacket, priced at $3387.91, showcases Gucci's renowned GG pattern in a denim jacquard fabric, rendering it a luxurious statement item.

Matelassé GG Marmont Backpack: For $3196.14, this rucksack features a Marmont matelassé pattern that combines functionality and sophistication.

Denim Trousers with slender Horsebit: Listed at $1470.22, these trousers effortlessly merge comfort and Gucci's signature aesthetic with their slender fit and signature horse-bit detail.

The Year of the Dragon Collection 2024 by Gucci serves as a prime illustration of the brand's dedication to harmoniously blending tradition and contemporary fashion. Boasting a diverse selection of exquisite footwear and handbags, it personifies the guiding principles of the Year of the Dragon.

