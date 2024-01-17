Fans appreciate the Gucci Fall Winter 2024 Milan Fashion Week Men’s collection: “I loved every element of this show”

Milan Fashion Week was an important event for the Italian fashion label Gucci as its newly appointed creative director, Saboto De Sarno, showcased his first menswear collection. After debuting in September 2023 at Milan Fashion Week, the fashion designer garnered appreciation from the netizens, anticipating a blast in the menswear as well.

Since the beginning of the Milan Fashion Week F/W24 menswear collection, fans stuck their eyeballs on the show to evaluate his creative manifesto on menswear. Saboto De Sarno, however, appeared to accumulate nods from the netizens as the collection touched every fashion enthusiast, leaving them waiting to buy.

The collection of Gucci in the fashion week seems pretty sober and favored to the fans that one X user commented:

"I loved every element of this show."

Expand Tweet

Several fans also inundated their appreciation through comments, which can be explored in the article below.

Fans swoon over the collection of Saboto De Sarno's Gucci Ancora collection

To create a revamp in Gucci, the founder Francois Pinault appointed the Italian designer Saboto De Sarno last year, which left fans a little skeptical. However, it rode off soon when the designer exhibited his debut collection at Milan Fashion Week in September 2023.

This year, Gucci was in everyone's eyes as Saboto De Sarno was to showcase his sartorial expansion in men's wardrobe. He showed the trick of exuding elegance in the most basic tones, leaving the fashion enthusiasts flabbergasted.

In his collection, he displayed an array of blazers, floor-sweeping coats, lugged loafers, and so on. The pea green, beige, dark red, black, and navy blue were some of the most prominent colors, often accentuating a monochromatic theme. The matching bags, sleek ties, and shiny collars or sparkling trench coats enticed fashion enthusiasts mostly.

Fans noted this collection and appeared delighted, showering love for the designer.

Apart from this, some have appreciated the designer, highlighting his creative divergence, while some shared their restlessness to cop an element from the collection.

Fans appreciate the 2024 Milan Fashion Week Men’s collection. (Image via Instagram/Gucci)

Fans appreciate the 2024 Milan Fashion Week Men’s collection. (Image via Instagram/Gucci)

Fans appreciate the 2024 Milan Fashion Week Men’s collection. (Image via Instagram/Gucci)

One of the fans differentiated the sartorial trends between former Gucci director Alessandro and Saboto De Sarno, while some remarked the collection was the comeback of the Italian fashion label.

Fans seemed to appreciate the Ancora collection, which was attended by K-pop idols like Jay Park, IU, and so on. It depicts a big nod to the designer.