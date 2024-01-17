7 best-dressed Korean celebrities at Milan Fashion Week 2024

Milan Fashion Week Fall Winter 2024 concluded its final event on January 16, 2024, after showcasing an assortment of new trends for the male wardrobe. The Fashion Week was a crucial event as the new creative director of Gucci, Saboto De Sarno, introduced his creations in men's fashion. The Stone Island also debuted in this show.

The shows were attended by A-listers from Hollywood, who were accompanied by several Korean celebrities, leaving the fashion week star-studded. Luxury brands also invited their global ambassadors to attend the shows.

Korean celebrities like Lee Jae-wook, Karina, Jay Park, and several other celebrities attended the Milan Fashion Week F/W24, which set the trends for the coming year.

Several Korean celebrities flaunted ensembles from luxe brands at Milan Fashion Week F/W 2024

1) Karina

The K-pop idol Karina, one of the members of the girl group Aespa, attended the Milan Fashion Week 2024. She was seen in a white knee-length Prada outfit that was sleeveless, exuding minimalistic opulence.

The semi-translucent flares around the shoulder of the dress dangled over her arms. She paired pointy pumps in black while keeping her brunette straight long hair open.

To bring a little color to the outfit, she matched it with a Prada bag.

2) Lee Jaewook

Another Prada show attendee, Lee Jae-wook, a 25-year-old Korean model and actor showed up in a grey ensemble. Jae-wook chose a suit from Prada's Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection, boasting a long-sleeved slender blazer, tucked under the high-waisted trousers in matching color.

The Korean model finished the look with a lugged sole shoe and a saffiano leather shoulder bag. He also donned a black earring in his left ear, adding a dash of bling to his ensemble.

3) Jay Park

At the Gucci show in Milan Fashion Week 2024, Jay Park, the American-Korean rapper and singer was seen in a Gucci ensemble. He flaunted a bomber jacket, leaving the zipper half-opened, showcasing the lion tattoos on his chest.

Embracing the no-shirt trend, he stacked up two sleek necklaces, thereby completing his outfit. For the bottom, he chose a casual trouser and tucked the jacket under it while exhibiting a slender Gucci belt.

4) IU

Along with Jay Park, the songwriter, composer, and singer IU attended the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week 2024. The 30-year-old singer was seen clad in rich brown, choosing a leather skirt and pairing it with an oversized jacket.

She paired a maroon slingback heel with this ensemble and accessorized it with a Gucci bag, leaving fans awestruck. Her blonde hair also complemented her outfit, leaving fans floored.

5) Lee Min Ho

Actor Lee Min-ho was spotted in the front row of the Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week 2024. The actor chose formal attire for the show, wearing a black blazer over a black shirt and pairing it with trousers. He rounded off the look with a structured bag.

6) Rowoon

Rowoon, the Korean actor who was invited by Dolce and Gabbana, appeared in two different outfits. In the first outfit, the actor wore a white shirt, which was tucked into matching trousers. One of his fans compared him to Elvis Presley due to the floral embellishments on the shirt.

In his second outfit, he wore a sheer turtle neck top, layered with a leather jacket and matching pants.

7) DPR Ian

Another K-pop idol, DPR Ian embraced the retro look in a polka-dotted shirt. The semi-transparent shirt in black was seamlessly paired with loose-fit black trousers and a lugged shoe from Dolce and Gabbana.

Milan Fashion Week showcased an array of Korean celebrities in different fashionable outfits, highlighting various trends in the industry. DPR Ian's polka dots brought with them a classic charm, whereas Rowoon presented duality in his outfits. Meanwhile, IU embraced a monocolor luxury outfit, and Karina chose a subtle white.