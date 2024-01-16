Fans swoon over Aespa Karina’s look for Prada Milan Fashion Week 2024: “The crown jewel of the entire event”

Aespa Karina’s arrival at Prada’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show for the ongoing Milan Fashion Week recently made headlines. Fans went crazy and flooded the internet with appreciation for the sensational K-pop icon. Her minimal white outfit left her admirers in awe.

One of them commented:

“The crown jewel of the entire event”

One of the fans applauded Aespa Karina's outfit and her look (Image via Twitter/@pradarinabluu)

Several remarks were made about Aespa Karina’s impressive outfit and graceful quality.

Netizens praised Aespa Karina’s look for Prada Milan Fashion Week 2024

The Milan Fashion Week Men's Autumn/Winter 2024 kicks off this week, and it will showcase a wide range of styles—from the ostentatious to the unconventional—that men will rock next season.

Karina, of Aespa, was among the many famous faces that descended upon Milan to witness the start of Fashion Week. The K-pop diva's look was very well received by fans.

Karina pulled off a simple all-white ensemble. To add a splash of color to her otherwise understated appearance, she chose a glittering, semi-transparent white dress and carried a lemon-yellow Prada bag.

There was an outpouring of admiration for Aespa Karina's sartorial choices on the internet. A couple of fans deemed her appearance as "chic," while others referred to her as "gorgeous."

Some fans labeled her as "Princess," while others stated that she seemed "unreal" and even likened her to an "angel."

The Fall/Winter 2024 runway presentation for Prada was attended by many other well-known celebrities. The list included Manu Rios, Christopher Briney, Vinnie Hacker, Louis Partridge, James McAvoy, Lee Jae-wook, and others.

The Prada Men’s A/W 2024 collection intends to connect emotional instinct to the cycles of nature. The description highlighting the idea behind the designs of Prada’s latest collection on its official website reads:

“This collection is about something basic - the emotional instinct to remain attached to something that we know, the cycles of nature. A world with seasons, with weather, not an artificial reality. These clothes reflect the idea of the environment and of the seasons - wherever you may live. There is a sense of the outdoors, of the actuality of nature, and direct expression of the desire to go outside, to experience the world.”

The collection featured an amazing mix of boxy suits, button-up shirts, monotone turtlenecks, cardigans, balaclavas, woolen peacoats, vibrant sandals, leather bags, shiny dress shoes, t-shirts, and much more.