5 best handbags to avail for fall 2023

As seasons come and go, fashionistas have discovered that the best handbag is not one that is trendy and eye-catching but one that proves useful and chic regardless of the time of the year. An ideal handbag is one that you carry from the hot summer days into the freezing winter nights.

It has been established that a classic handbag isn't just a mere fashion accessory but a statement piece that elevates your style from simple to eye-catching. Combine these elements with a bag with enough space to fit your essentials, and you have the perfect fashion accessory.

Seasoned fashion brands like Prada, Hermes, Gucci, Fendi, and Tory Burch have identified this necessity of the modern woman and have provided solutions by creating artful and timeless bags to serve as your companions throughout the year. In this article, we will explore some handbags that are perfect for any weather—fall included.

Handbags that will get you through the fall season and beyond

1. Prada symbole embroidered fabric handbag

The Prada symbole embroidered bag (Image via Prada)

Unveiled for the first time on trunks designed by Mario Prada, this embroidered handbag features delicate patterns that give it a distinctive look. The bag isn’t a mere fashion accessory but a statement piece.

The Prada design embodies modernity and uniqueness through its universal, minimalist shape that is revamped differently every season. The geometric design showcases Prada’s love for careful detailing and transcends into a sophisticated yet modernist pattern that plays with the contrasting colors of this sleek tote bag.

It comes in five colors, but the beige and chalk-white colors have become a favorite among shoppers. The bag is excellent for the fall season as the fabric detailing brings out all the best fall energy. The bag is worth $3,200 on the Prada website.

2. Fendi Origami bag

The Fendi origami bag (Image via Fendi)

Another excellent addition to your wardrobe this fall is the Fendi Origami bag. The handbag doubles as a bucket and tote bag. This bag’s innovative design and style bring to mind the creativity and dual nature of Fendi.

The interlaced leather and trapezoidal shape ensure a sturdy base to carry all your essentials this season. With the help of eight concealed magnets, the bag can be styled as a shopping bag or bucket bag when folded in origami style.

It can be carried by hand or worn as a shoulder bag thanks to its two leather handles. The bag sells for $4,900 on the Fendi website.

3. Tory Burch red small Deville bag

The Tory Burch red small Deville bag (Image via Tory Burch)

This timeless piece sells itself with its sleek and minimalist design. The bag’s glazed appearance and color make it hard to look away after a glance.

Red will always be in fashion, as evidenced by the Spring-Summer Fashion Shows of September, and the Tory Burch bag has all the qualities of an everyday bag. The bag embodies sophistication and chic with its ladylike top handle and simple design, but its exquisite cabochon button clasp and firm, structured handle detailing catch the eye.

The handbag bag costs $1,498 and is available in limited quantities on the Tory Burch website.

4. Khaite large weekender

The Khaite large weekender bag (Image via Khaite)

This bag from Khaite is a must-have this fall season. The travel-ready carryall bag is softly structured with scriptural folds at the base. The bag is large enough to carry all your fall essentials with space for some more, and its bowling bag silhouette makes it easy on the eyes.

Everything about the bag is excellent, from its twin straps and zippered top to its cotton grosgrain lining and brass detailing. The handbag comes in five colors, but its dark olive color stands out among the rest. The bag costs $4,200.

5. The Balenciaga Monaco small chain shoulder bag

The Balenciaga Monaco small chain shoulder bag (Image via Balenciaga)

The Balenciaga Monaco Small Chain Shoulder Bag is the right blend of chic and edgy. Its cool and neutral color complements any outfit, and the golden strap helps add a little sparkle to your ensemble. The handbag features a fold-over top with magnetic fastening and a padded design with a crinkled finish.

The gold-tone logo plaque pays homage to the famous fashion house. This Balenciaga shoulder bag that debuted with Balenciaga’s Winter 23 collection helps you achieve that ‘model-off-duty’ look. The bag costs $2,550.

A timeless bag is a wardrobe essential for every woman. Head on to the brands' websites and cop a bag or two for yourself before they get sold out!