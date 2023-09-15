5 best upcoming handbag trends in 2023

A handbag is no longer just for carrying everyday necessities. It has evolved into an essential design statement for everyone. Whether it is a dine-out or an office meeting, the handbag comes to save the day.

The creative minds of designers also push the limits and introduce new bags every season. Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw sported a pigeon bag on New York street, which created a buzz among handbag enthusiasts. After that, JW Anderson's pigeon clutch got an optimistic response and sold out in no time.

The same goes for Gucci's horse-bit shoulder bag, as the chain strap bag can be used in multiple ways. Louis Vuitton's Go-14 handle bag created a special segment among celebrities with 'What's in my bag?' where celebrities share their intimate belongings with the fans.

As trends continue, listed below are some upcoming handbag trends.

Witness some great creativity with upcoming handbag trends

1) Quilted bag

The quilted handbag has always been a trendsetter for women and can be carried out efficiently. Quilt clutch bags are sewn in both leather and cotton textiles. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes to suit various tastes, from long-side bags to handbags.

The revamped version of these outlined bags from brands like Gucci, Burberry, Chanel, Balenciaga, etc., is out for the season. The ranges vary from $1150 to $5320 according to the labels. The most desired trademark for these bags is Chanel, which goes willy-nilly around $5k-6k.

2) Bucket Bags

These bags resemble buckets almost precisely. With drawstrings used to close the bag, the silhouette looks approximately cylindrical. They come in cotton, canvas, and mostly in leather. They vary in size, from mini to medium-sized. They are much like Tote bags with large openings. However, the interior is less secure.

Brands like Net-a-porter, Matchesfashion, and Saks Fifth Avenue bring these bags for any occasion. While Matchesfashion sells them for at least $4110, Net-a-Porter's bucket bags start at $360.

3) The Slouchy Bag

The slouchy bags, also known as the hobo bag, have a flexible silhouette that can carry essentials during an outing. Such bags come in different shapes and sizes, which can be styled as a crossbody bag, tote bag, or just an elegant clutch.

Saint Laurant has several collections of hobo bags, and the medium hobo bag comes in black silhouettes. Its adjustable rope design creates a slouchy vibe. One can buy it for $2900. Ree projects Helen's hobo bag is another great choice for slouchy bags that come in sophisticated aesthetics. The bag is more pocket-friendly than others, and the retail stores sell it for $388.

4) Crochet shoulder bag

Crocheted bags are made of wool or cotton by interlacing threads with the help of a special needle with a curve at one end. Crocheted fabric is denser than knitted fabric. These bags are a staple of fashion, best used as summer accessories.

Popular labels such as Casablanca, Miu Miu, Prada, etc. sell these bags in a wide range for every class of customers, ranging from $60 to $300.

5) Baguette Bags

As evident from the name, this small and narrow bag resembles French baguettes. The bag is too delicate and densely packed to be carried as a handbag and only has one handle. As the Frenchmen carry their daily bread, it is made to be carried easily under the arms.

The bag also contains a strap in case anyone wants to spiral it on the shoulder or your back.

These bags are available for $2354 at Gucci, $1979 at Net-a-porter of Valentino, and $706 at Net-a-porter of Nous Phoenix.

The list belongs to several highly anticipated handbags in the upcoming season. It will be of help to provide a clear viewpoint for people who love them, and people who want to invest pennies in a perfect bag as accessories.