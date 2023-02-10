 "With my drink as an accessory": Panera Baguette bread bag goes viral as fans await restock details 

Panera dropped its own BAGuette bag, leaving the internet in a frenzy. To celebrate their latest Toasted Baguettes, the café released a purse that can fit the latest dish. As soon as the creation started to gain traction online, many were disappointed to learn that it had already sold out.

On Tuesday, they launched their 12-inch BAGuette handbag in the brand’s signature green color. The stylish structure includes the company’s ‘P’ logo and also features the ‘P’ buckle closure and gold hardware.

Each purse costs $39.50. They announced that each bag is long, thin and “perfectly sized to carry one of their new Toasted Baguettes.” The fashionable accessory will also come with a gift card for one of the sandwiches that you can buy online. Only 500 bags were available for presale, and they have since been sold out. Panera BAGuette’s official website read:

“SORRY YOU MISSED IT! The Panera BAGuette is sold out, head to Panera for more deliciousness including NEW Toasted Baguette sandwiches available now nationwide.”

According to a representative, the chain is bringing back the beloved collection due to its immense popularity. They revealed:

“Due to the demand, Panera will be doing another drop of the BAGuette bags on Tuesday, February 14.”

It would be wise for those interested to set an alarm when the bags are released again considering the vast number of fans who wish to get their hands on the bag.

Netizens react to the viral Panera BAGuette bag

Internet users were stunned by the bag, which looked incredibly Y2K-esque. Several netizens hoped that the bags would be gifted for upcoming Valentine’s Day. Others were incredibly disheartened to learn that the pieces were sold out. Netizens endlessly gawked at the purse. A few reactions online read:

mother juice @radishcarton @normalmadeline when we show up to nobu w the matching panera baguette bags and coordinated outfits… COLLAPSE @normalmadeline when we show up to nobu w the matching panera baguette bags and coordinated outfits… COLLAPSE

maxinev @venixam do i want the panera baguette bag? no. but also? yes do i want the panera baguette bag? no. but also? yes

Elisia @AtLeastSeeYah So you're telling ME that Panera came out with their own baguette bag? And it actually looks kind of cute?? So you're telling ME that Panera came out with their own baguette bag? And it actually looks kind of cute?? https://t.co/PO6utC2dzS

🪷. @izzzlovely Hold on cause why does the Panera baguette bag EAT ???? Hold on cause why does the Panera baguette bag EAT ????

sam @sampooltable @RAFUCCIA How does it look better than half of the bags nowadays @RAFUCCIA How does it look better than half of the bags nowadays 😭😭😭😭

Oodelally Golly @g_oodelally @panerabread Please please please do another round of orders, I need a fancy bag to carry my sandwiches more than I’ve ever needed anything in my life @panerabread Please please please do another round of orders, I need a fancy bag to carry my sandwiches more than I’ve ever needed anything in my life

Masally @coffeeNcream_ Damn that Panera Bread Baguette bag pre sale is already sold out Damn that Panera Bread Baguette bag pre sale is already sold out 😭

aspen @AspenBurnell So whose buying me the Panera baguette bag for vday🙂 So whose buying me the Panera baguette bag for vday🙂

How to win the BAGuette bag?

Another way to get one’s hands on the piece would be by taking part in their latest competition. Between now and February 13, one can enter for a chance to win the stunning bag by buying all of the restaurant chain’s new Toasted Baguette Sandwiches. The different flavors include Green Goddess Capresse Melt, Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt and Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt.

Panera’s baguette sandwiches include Peppadew peppers, grated parmesan, basil, mozzarella, green goddess dressing, salt, pepper and garlic aioli. One can either buy all three of the aforementioned flavors at once or they can buy it individually. As long as customers buy them all before February 13, they can claim the bag. Once the time frame closes, three lucky winners will be chosen to receive the trendy BAGuette bag in their mail.

If one is unable to buy the bag from their official website, they can purchase it from a reseller, but this would come at a hefty price. According to eBAy, the BAGuette bags have been listed at $150, which is almost four times the original price. Sources claim that the bag is also being listed at over $3000.

