All the Korean celebrities who turned Prada Mode Seoul into a star-studded affair: ENHYPEN, Song Kang, and more

Prada Mode Seoul kickstarted its fashion week with an incredible turnout of K-celebrities at the event. Prada Mode Seoul took place at the KOTE venue on September 5 and 6, and the city has become an energetic creative hotspot alongside Frieze Seoul.

Curated by Lee Sook-kyung, a contemporary art curation expert, the tenth edition will highlight the nation's talent in filmmaking through interconnected, interactive venues.

Prada Mode Seoul aims to exemplify the expertise and genius minds of the South Korean Film Industry. Hence, the event had a exclusive guest list comprising K-pop artists and Korean actors and actresses, who were dressed head to toe in Prada attire.

All the Korean celebrities present at the Prada Mode Seoul

1) ENHYPEN

Expand Tweet

ENHYPEN has been named the newest brand ambassador for Prada, adding them to the list of idols representing high-end brands. The group captured the attention of the fashion brand with its extraordinary skill, compelling performances, and distinct sense of style.

This is the first time an entire K-pop group has represented a brand as its ambassador, and they stole the show at the Prada Mode Seoul.

Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki of ENHYPEN looked gorgeous in predominantly black attire. Their participation at Prada Mode Seoul was also covered in the Instagram Stories of fashion magazines such as W, Vogue, and Allure.

2) Song Kang

Song Kang has been the brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion label since 2021. The actor has been active in all Prada events, dressed to the nines with their luxury items. Kang was dressed in brown formals and slacks for the Prada Mode Seoul.

However, one interaction that drew all eyes to him was when he mingled with Thai actor Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn. The duo sat in a corner together and posed for pictures as well.

3) NCT’s Jaehyun

Another idol that lit up the internet with ENHYPEN was NCT's Jaehyun. The superstar attended Prada Mode Seoul, turning heads in every direction.

The idol demonstrated his ability to convert any venue into his runway by donning formal attire with a brown motif and accessorizing with a Prada purse.

4) Jeon Somi

Jeon Somi joined the Prada global ambassador family in October 2022 as one of three ambassadors for Prada’s Eternal Gold fine jewelry series. Along with ENHYPEN, Somi recently had a comeback with Fast Forward, and fans have responded well to the song with trending dance challenges.

Somi interacted with other idols and Thai actor Win Metawin at the Prada Mode event.

5) TWICE’s Sana

Expand Tweet

TWICE’s Sana had a stunning entrance at the Prada Mode photo-ops. She wore a sophisticated dress and waved to all her fans before entering the venue. Sana has been dubbed the Prada girl as fans feel her elegance and grace perfectly complement the brand's aesthetic.

Sana also frequently promotes her partnership with Prada on her Instagram handle.

6) Kim Tae-ri

Expand Tweet

Actress Kim Tae-ri’s presence at the Prada Mode event has been turning heads as she displayed her new hairstyle at the photo ops. Her Prada attire and freshly cut hair contributed to a bold image.

7) Lee Byung-hun

Expand Tweet

Lee Byung Hun’s presence at the Prada Mode event was a pleasant surprise for all K-drama fans as the actor reunited with his Mr. Sunshine co-star, Kim Tae-ri.

Tae-ri appeared in the blockbuster K-Drama Mr. Sunshine in 2018. Throughout the series, the two stars showcased their excellent acting skills and had netizens swooning with their chemistry. Kim Tae-ri appeared to be overjoyed upon seeing Byung Hun again, and fans found their interaction priceless.

8) Lee Jae-wook

The Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae-wook attended the Prada Mode Seoul in a classy grey suit. The popular model and actor has signed up with many high-end brands, including Prada.

During the event, he mingled with idols, spoke to various news sites, and appeared to be having a good time.

Fashion labels have switched focus to K-pop and K-drama stars as Korean entertainment has gained global popularity. Rising artists like ENHYPEN are altering the fashion world as the new faces of luxury. It is safe to anticipate that as Seoul Fashion Week progresses, viewers can expect more fashion-themed content from their favorite celebrities.