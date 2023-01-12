NCT Jaehyun was named Prada's Global Main Campaign Model on January 11, 2023, making him the first Korean to be given that title. In June last year, Jaehyun officially joined Prada's family as their brand ambassador. Since then, the idol has often represented the Italian luxury brand.

NCT Jaehyun extended his role as Prada's ambassador by not just adorning much of their brand or posting about the same on his Instagram, but he was also invited to Prada's runways. In his first stint as a Prada ambassador, Jaehyun appeared at the SS23 Prada Uomo Fashion show, the reveal of their spring/summer collection for menswear.

The show, which was held in Milan, Italy, gained a lot of attention for the idol as he was able to interact with celebrities not just from various countries but also artists and creators of fashion, which seems to be one of NCT Jaehyun's interests.

This new role, however, deepens his interactions with Prada. Requiring more interaction from Jaehyun, the idol will be an active model for the Italian luxury brand, popping up in ads. He will also campaign for the brand alongside other notable figures in the entertainment industry, like Vincent Cassel, Hunter Schafer, Letitia Wright, and Louis Partridge.

Fans praise NCT Jaehyun for his new embarkation as Prada's Global Main Campaign Model

While K-pop idols becoming brand/global ambassadors is more of a frequent occurrence, given their consistently growing influence and exposure. The title of being the main campaign model for a luxury fashion brand like Prada is quite an honorable achievement, and fans make sure to commend the idol for the same.

NCT Jaehyun has showcased his interest in fashion quite a lot. From occasional experimental outfits to creating his own esthetic that best accentuates his features, Jaehyun has never turned away from trying new styles. Moreover, given the several photoshoots he's participated in, one can say that he's well suited for the role.

His facial structures and body features, along with his photogenic gestures, prove that he can rock any photoshoot with ease. Fans agreed on the same and expressed their thoughts that Jaehyun becoming Prada's Global Main Campaign Model couldn't have been more deserving for the idol.

With 2022 being an eventful and monumental period for NCT Jaehyun, fans loved hearing the news that yet another great year awaits the idol. As Jaehyun proceeds with his schedule for Prada's upcoming campaign, NCTzens are excited to see what they’ve got in store for them. Especially now that Jaehyun is blonde, a hair color of his that the fandom cherishes a lot, they're excited to possibly see ads and photoshoots of him while he's still blonde.

Also, with the release of NCT 127's fourth repackage album, Ay-Yo, right around the corner, fans have grown excited at the pile of content they're getting from both the group and their members this year, not even a month into 2023.

As NCT Jaehyun continues his embarkation in his solo career, whether in or outside the boundaries of music, NCTzens are always ready to showcase their love and support for their idol.

