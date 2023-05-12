BLACKPINK brand collabs: 5 best luxury brands the K-pop stars have been associated with so far

Along with their music career, BLACKPINK girls have also been involved in numerous brand collaborations. BLACKPINK has collaborated with various fashion and beauty brands, including luxury brands like Chanel and Dior, as well as affordable brands like Adidas and Reebok.

These collaborations have helped the group to expand their reach and connect with fans through products and merchandise. The group's popularity and influence have made them a valuable partner for brands looking to tap into the growing global market of K-pop and Korean culture. Following is the list of top 5 BLACKPINK bollabs with luxury brands.

BLACKPINK brand collabs with luxury brands includes Jisoo x Dior, Jennie x Calvin Klein, and more

1) Jisoo x Dior

Jisoo is Dior's global ambassador for fashion and beauty. She has been featured in Dior's Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

Her influence as an ambassador has been significant, as evidenced by her recent feature on the cover of Vogue France, where she wore head-to-toe Dior and caused a buying frenzy for her dress. She has also collaborated with Dior Beauty on a special shade of their Lip Glow Color Revival Balm.

2) Jisoo x Cartier

Jisoo's timeless visuals, sophistication, confidence, and talent have caught the attention of Cartier's senior vice president, Arnaud Carrez, who envisioned her as the perfect ambassador for the brand's Panthère family. She is now Cartier's newest global ambassador.

Jisoo's status as a fashion icon has been further cemented by her partnership with Cartier, which adds to her impressive list of brand partnerships.

3) Jennie x Calvin Klein

Jennie from BLACKPINK has collaborated with Calvin Klein on a capsule collection that includes a range of matching bralette and bottoms, bodysuits, rib tanks, denim, tees, and fleece designed for casual weekends.

The collection was launched on May 10, 2023, and is available for purchase. The collection takes design notes from Jennie's own casual wardrobe essentials and offers sleek and sexy clothes.

4) Rosé x Tiffany & Co.

Rosé from BLACKPINK is a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co. and has collaborated with the brand on several campaigns, including the Tiffany HardWear collection and the Tiffany Lock collection.

The Tiffany Lock 2023 collection features sleek bangles for the gender-fluid collection by the jeweler, and Rosé appears in a number of photographs wearing them. Rosé is a dreamy vision in a little black dress and shines as the face of the new Tiffany & Co. Lock campaign.

5) Bulgari Bulgari x Lisa

Lisa from has collaborated with Bulgari on a limited edition timepiece called BVLGARI BVLGARI x Lisa. The watch features a quartz movement inside the 33 mm stainless steel case, which is adorned with the 18 kt rose gold.

The design is inspired by the edelweiss flower, which is a powerful and eternal alpine star. The collaboration between Lisa and Bulgari is a fresh appeal that combines the daring muse named Lisa and the powerful icon, BVLGARI BVLGARI.

BLACKPINK's brand collaborations with luxury brands have been a tremendous success. The group's global popularity and influence have made them a valuable partner for luxury brands looking to expand their reach into the Asian market.

BLACKPINK's collaborations with luxury brands such as Chanel, Dior, and Cartier have not only resulted in stylish and trendy merchandise but have also elevated the group's image as a cultural icon and fashion trendsetter.

