Prada SS24 collection at Milan Fashion Week wins the internet: "this feels like a breath of fresh air"

Prada presented its SS24 (Spring Summer 2024) collection at Milan Fashion Week on September 21, 2023. The Milan Fashion Week began on September 19, 2023, with digital shows; however, the physical runway began on Thursday, September 20, 2023.

The Italian brand opened the second day of Milan Fashion Week with a collection designed by Raf Simons. The Italian label experimented with party ensembles and everyday uniforms.

The entire collection was given a luxurious vibe, which was exuded even in everyday silhouettes. Fans and fashion enthusiasts were excited and impressed with the collection.

@joeyrushy commented "Well this feels like a breath of fresh air" (Image via @dietprada/Instagram)

Other than @joeyrushy, many other fans commented and appreciated the collection as the Instagram account Diet Prada posted a preview of the Prada SS24 collection showcased at MFW 2023–24.

Fans react to the Prada Summer Spring 2024 collection showcased at Milan Fashion Week

Fans react to the Prada Summer Spring 2024 collection showcased at MFW (Image via @diet_prada / Instagram)

The 1913-founded Milan Italian-based brand, Prada, has consistently showcased its seasonal collection at the MFW, which has become the most anticipated event.

For the SS24 collection, Simons has given a nod to Benard Hermann's score for Hitchcock's film, the 1958-released Vertigo.

Fans openly expressed that they were charmed by the collection and used adjectives such as "very strong," "very great," "very smart," "gorgeous," "fantastic," and "art."

Fans appreciate the collection pieces of the Prada SS24 collection at MFW (Image via @diet_prada / Instagram)

Fans expressed their positive views upon the collection, as they suggested it was ethereal, great, pretty, delicate, crazy good, and perfect.

Fashion enthusiasts could also feel a connection to Lady Gaga's famous song "The Manifesto of Mother Monster" and hence comment upon the collection video.

Fans impressed with the Prada SS24 collection showcased by Raf Simons at MFW (Image via @diet_prada / Instagram)

Many people thought the collection was sublime and loved it. Fans also claimed the collection was minimally elegant, gorgeous, and wearable.

More about the Prada SS24 collection at Milan Fashion Week

Expand Tweet

The collection pieces were constructed out of sheer organza, featherlight gossamer organza, and chiffon. Pieces such as fringed textiles, flower-printed tops, skintight head caps, oversized workwear jackets, oversized coats, gold foiled skirts, and knee-length dresses were seen throughout the runway.

Expand Tweet

The extra cloth flowed against the wind for the silhouette, giving the models enhanced movement. The show was attended by a-list celebrities, including Emma Watson, Scarlett Johansson, Hunter Schafer, Enhypen, and more.

Milan Fashion Week's Prada collection was a perfect blend of delicate and bold patterns, which could easily be accessible from day to night.