5 best dresses spotted at the New York Fashion Week SS24

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is a bi-annual event that showcases the latest trends and collections from some of the fashion industry's most well-known designers, and new names and faces. The Spring/Summer 2024 NYFW took place from September 7 to September 13, 2023. The event was jam-packed with exciting events, collaborations, and presentations.

Many big fashion labels represented their new Spring/Summer 2024 collection, such as Sandy Liang, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, and many others. Let's look at some of the best dresses spotted at the New York Fashion Week SS24 from the biggest fashion brands.

1) Dress by Sandy Liang

The inspiration for the Sandy Liang Spring/Summer 2024 collection came from the Virgin Suicides 1999 movie. The collection'e key features were pleated skirts, taffeta dresses, and bows on both clothes and hair. Most of the runway's color scheme consisted of navy, cream, and frosty pink, with sporadic pops of orange-red and pale yellow.

The dress in the above picture shown at the New York Fashion Week SS24 represented the key concepts of the collection very prominently. It is a perfect blend of pageant-core and ballet-core with 1970s twists. It is a gorgeous lacy dress that enhances the feminine beauty perfectly.

2) Dress by Rodarte

Rodarte's Spring/Summer 2024 collection was described as a feminine fairy fantasy, focusing on ruffle dresses that harked back to Rodarte's first collection in 2006. The color palette for the collection was predominantly pastel, featuring shades of pink, blue, and green.

The collection also featured intricate embroidery, lace, and tulle, adding to the ethereal and dreamy feel of the pieces. The gown dress worn by Lili Reinhart has a very mesmerizing, flowy design with a beautiful purple shade. It is a unique Rodarte gown represented at the New York Fashion Week SS24, among many others.

3) Dress by Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren made a glamorous return to New York Fashion Week with its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The American West inspired the collection, featuring a fusion of boldness and romance rooted in a genuine sense of authenticity. The collection featured a mix of casual and formal wear, including denim jackets, leather pants, and tailored suits.

The runway show was held at an artfully transformed warehouse in the Brooklyn Naval Yard, where supermodel Christy Turlington walked the runway. She was wore an iconic silkily draped gold dress that stole the New York Fashion Week SS24 show.

4) Dress by LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith's Spring/Summer 2024 collection was inspired by the raw, futuristic, sci-fi glamour of Grace Jones and David Bowie. The designer played with transparent polos, denim short-shorts, utilitarian trousers, and more. The collection featured a mix of bold and muted colors, including black, white, and neon green.

The designer also experimented with different textures, including sheer fabrics, denim, and leather. The dress in the above picture is a classic deep-neck golden dress showcased by LaQuan Smith at the New York Fashion Week SS24 show. It was another classic ever-green golden dress that was a highlight of the event.

5) Dress by Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano's Spring-Summer 2024 collection celebrated the designer's 15th anniversary, featuring a mix of glamorous and playful looks. The collection's theme was evident in the ribbons, the tulle so plentiful it could outfit the American Ballet Theatre, and the lush grandeur of the designs. The collection began with all-black outfits, corsets, and cascading ribbons and then crescendoed into a stream of tulle splendor on a rainbow of colors.

The main attraction of Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week SS24 was Sia. She wore a pink tulle dress with a hefty train that matched her signature blunt bob wig and oversized hair bow. Sia made a surprise performance at Christian Siriano's Spring-Summer 2024 runway show in New York. She wore a multi-tiered, pink outfit with pink hair during her performance.

These are some of the best dresses spotted at the New York Fashion Week SS24. However, there are more from these brands, along with other nig fashion labels. Currently, the detailed look of these SS24 dresses is available on the official websites of the fashion brands.