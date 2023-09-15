With the New York Fashion Week, which happened from September 7-13, 2023, ending, Sheika Daley's 'futuristic cat eyes' makeover has created an uproar in the La Quan Smith SS24 show. Sheika Daley's captivating 'futuristic cat eyes' is a well-defined cat eye makeover contoured individually to the eye shapes. With all the pulsating energy, the American models embraced this eye makeover and ruled the runway.

The LaQuam Smith SS24 eye look. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Daley opted for these eye makeovers so the models feel confident on the runway during the LaQuan Smith SS24 ready-to-wear collection show. Backing this newfound 'Sheika method' of eye makeover for the LaQuan Smith SS24 show, Daley commented:

"You saw him [Smith] walk through this room awhile ago, and it [his s*xiness] was oozing everywhere, so we wanted the girls to exude that same sexiness and confidence."

Amid all the aspects charting the LaQuan Smith Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show, this eye makeover caught many beauty enthusiasts' attention globally.

Daley works her magic as she sets off a new fashion trend through the 'futuristic cat eyes' look at the LaQuan Smith SS24

Ringing the bell of creativity, the fashion season has left no stone unturned in showcasing Sheika's brilliant eye makeover. Makeup artist Sheika Daley, who is renowned for her innovative makeup techniques, introduced her artistic vision to the LaQuan Smith SS24 collection with her ingenious creation - the 'Futuristic Cat Eyes' or the 'Sheika Daley Method.'

The models walking the ramp looked attractive with Daley's 'futuristic cat eyes' creation while donning beautifully crafted garments. This eye makeover merges sensuality and sophistication flawlessly and is created with meticulous steps by contouring the eyeliner to each model's unique eye shape.

Daley took this eye makeup one step ahead to make it look successful and personalized. Her makeup team incorporates shimmer into the negative space, nodding to the '90s while infusing a futuristic twist. The result is a mesmerizing effect, both nostalgic and forward-thinking, reminiscing the time, 3000 years from now.

Daley's 'futuristic cat eyes' (Image via Sportskeeda)

To make this eye makeover a happening one, Daley paired it with some negative spacing, which she filled with eye shimmer. Daley explained:

"It’s paired with a little bit of negative space to which we’re going to add some shimmer."

This eye makeup is characterized by a well-defined, chic cat eye look contoured individually to the eye shapes. The brilliant notion of this 'futuristic cat eyes' look tickled Daley's mind after she witnessed a teammate's waterproof eyeliner application with the aid of an angled brush for creating a separate line to complete the eye look.

This eye look is a homage to the 90s with a future twist of 3000. (Image via Sportskeeda)

This made Daley dub this eye makeover 'futuristic cat eyes' look, with which she paid homage to the 90s era, clubbing with a 3000-year effect. Confirming the same, Sheika stated:

"It’s a homage to the ’90s, but with a 3000-year effect. Think of the year 3000."

Simple steps to make these 'futuristic cat eyes' a happening one!

It is rather simple for any beauty seeker to enthusiastically rock the futuristic cat eyes and be ready to turn heads with this trendy eye makeup.

Here are the simple steps to make this eye makeup a success:

Apply a neutral eyeshadow base over the eyelids to form a velvety canvas.

With a black-hued eye-gel or liquid eyeliner, draw a thin line along the upper lash line, stretching it narrowly past the outer corner of the eye.

Angling the eyeliner upwards creates a winged effect towards the end of the eyebrow. Then, join it back to the farthest corner of the eye.

Follow up by drawing a thin line along the lower lash line, initiating from the innermost eye corner and resting halfway.

Seal between the upper and lower eyelash lines, forming a triangular figure similar to a cat eye.

For a more futuristic twisting, apply a metallic or holographic eyeshadow to the inner eye corners and blend it towards the center. This will add a pop of color.

Conclude this eye makeover by curling the lashes and applying a few coats of mascara to volumize the lashes.

Final thoughts

The stunning 'futuristic cat eyes' makeover at the LaQuan Smith SS24 show by Sheika Daley has captivated beauty lovers worldwide. Daley's, this eye makeover on the models walking the ramp perfectly complemented the intricately crafted ensemble, creating an alluring and innovative look.