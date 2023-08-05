5 best fashion trends to follow in August 2023 

The fashion trends of 2023 have been vibrant and transformative, with an enticing blend of styles spanning semi-transparent knitted sweaters to soft-shade tailoring making waves. The allure of the semi-transparent yellow sheer set, boasting a perfect balance between subtlety and statement, has resonated with many fashionistas this spring and summer. Similarly, the comeback of low-rise waists is a definitive nod to the casual vibe of the nineties.

More adventurous fashion trends in 2023 include the fringed mini dress, a guaranteed showstopper for tropical vacations or parties, and party bags that epitomize the 'more is more' philosophy. These heavily-embellished bags are the modern antithesis of our childhood plastic party bags, mixing elegance and panache.

Also, the soft-shade tailoring trend has been particularly notable, with pastel blues, greens, and greys dominating the suiting landscape. As we delve deeper into 2023, we look forward to exploring more of these evolving trends with each passing month.

5 Best fashion trends for August that will win your heart in no time

1. Technical footwear

Fashion Trend 2023 GORE-TEX (Image via Getty)

Leading the pack in the best fashion trends of August 2023 is technical footwear. The Moncler x Salehe Bembury Trailgrip Grain low-top hiking shoe stands out in this regard with its rugged design and earthy color palette.

These shoes, equipped with a GORE-TEX membrane and a Vibram Megagrip outsole, seamlessly combine functionality with style, making them a must-have for the season.

Some of the other best sneakers of this year so far include Adidas Forest Grove sneakers, New Balance 9060 Sneakers, Sandy Liang X Salomon RX Moc 3.0 Shoes, and Wales Bonner X Adidas Samba Sneakers.

2. Wellness brands in haircare

Wellness Haircare Brand 2023 (Image via Twitter/@theindustryfash)

In 2023, wellness haircare brands, such as FREEWELL, are redefining the industry with personalized, clean, and socially conscious products. These brands are creating innovative solutions for hair-related problems. One such product is the Power Gloss from FREEWELL is a versatile hair and scalp treatment that enables users to condition their hair anytime, anywhere.

The brand also donates a portion of its profits to support survivors of human trafficking. With such brands creating new fashion trends, 2023 is witnessing a significant shift toward holistic wellbeing in the haircare industry.

Three key trends are emerging: Personalized haircare, clean beauty, and socially conscious brands. These trends are not only shaping the haircare industry but are also influencing the broader personal care and beauty sectors. Companies that align their business objectives with these trends can create disruptive innovations and drive significant industry change.

3. Magnum Ice-cream Bar-Inspired Jewelry

Ice-cream-inspired jewelry (Image via Twitter/@2luxury2)

Ice cream-inspired jewelry, such as the unique collaboration between luxury jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb and Magnum Ice Cream, emerged as a playful trend in 2023.

This collaboration gave birth to the More is More Collection, a six-piece, limited-edition assortment that draws inspiration from Magnum's iconic layered bars, encapsulating trends like ice cream-inspired jewelry, limited-edition fine jewelry, and layered jewelry.

These fashion trends highlight a unique intersection between food and fashion, with designers creating high-end, versatile pieces that are as delectable as they are delightful.

Furthermore, brands are leveraging social media for marketing, offering giveaways that create excitement, and drive customer engagement. This blend of luxury jewelry and food & beverage industry collaboration illustrates a novel, engaging approach to consumer goods in 2023.

4. Retro minimal sneakers

The retro feel with a modern outfit may sound a little offbeat, but it is a great choice. Retro minimalism merges with sustainability in the Orketro sneaker model due to Sean Wotherspoon's collaboration with Adidas. With an off-white look crafted from undyed and unfinished canvas material, these sneakers embody minimalist aesthetics and environmental consciousness, making them a key trend to watch out for.

Some more retro minimal sneakers have been prominent this year, which include popular brands like OLYMPISM 1984, Hector Maden 1970s Retro Low Top Skate Sneakers, British Trainer Men's Retro Running Shoes, OSAGA KT-26 Running Shoes, Seagull Suede French Military Sneakers, and more.

5. Anime-themed loungewear outfits

Anime Loungewear (Image via Twitter/@ArigatoTravel)

Rounding off our list of best fashion trends are the anime-themed loungewear outfits by Donguri Kyowakoku Studio Ghibli. Inspired by heroines from various Studio Ghibli films, these outfits are perfect for those who love to bring a touch of cosplay into their everyday life, making them an exciting trend this month.

Some of the best loungewear collections making headlines this year include Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Longsleeve, Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Classic Sweatpant, Big Bud Press Lightweight Sweat Shorts, Salter House Lamb Nightdress, Quince French Terry Modal Jumpsuit and so on.

From the best fashion trends for August 2023, it's clear that fashion is more than just clothing—it's a means of expressing our unique identities and values. From the functionality of technical footwear to ice-cream-inspired jewelry, from the whimsical charm of anime-themed loungewear to wellness haircare brands, there's something for everyone.