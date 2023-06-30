Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cacao Wow" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has continued to release multiple makeovers of the Air Force 1 sneaker model in 2023, after its 40th anniversary's lavish celebration in 2022. Now, the Swoosh label is continuing its streak of giving the Air Force 1 model iconic makeovers with the addition of the "Cacao Wow" colorway.

The classic Air Force 1 model has continued to be one of the most beloved silhouettes in the sneaker industry for more than four decades and the Swoosh label continues to cash in on the popularity of the sneaker. The latest makeover to appear over the Air Force 1 Low model is "Cacao Wow," which follows an almost monochromatic color blocking.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Cacao Wow" color scheme hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Hyepebeast the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cacao Wow" sneakers is constructed out of premium suede material

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cacao Wow" sneakers comes constructed out of premium suede material (Image via Sportskeeda)

The beloved Air Force 1 was launched by the Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike in 1982. The shoe is the brainchild of the legendary Swoosh label's sneaker designer, Bruce Kilgore. Initially launched as a basketball silhouette, the shoe model quickly gained popularity in other communities, including the hip-hop and streetwear worlds.

The shoe has gained global popularity with its clean look. Later, the shoe became an epitome for streetstyle with its "Triple White" colorway. Over four decades, the sneaker has been clad in multiple GRs, collaborations, and special-edition makeovers. The official Nike website provides a detailed description of the Air Force 1 sneaker model and its continued relevance.

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

The latest makeover to surface upon the Air Force 1 Low sneaker model is the "Cacao Wow," which comes after the label previously unveiled a "Cacao Plaid" makeover in October 2022. The Air Force 1 Low "Cacao Wow" sneaker comes clad in a "Cacao Wow / Sanddrift" color scheme.

The pair is perfect for the fall season as it caotures the richness and allure of the season with its premium suede material. Most of the upper comes clad in a Cacao Wow, aka Mocha hue. The entire shoe is clad in meticulous exposed stitching, while the suede construct is disturbed with mesh tongues.

The mesh tongues and inner lining add in breathability to the design, which are also clad in a brown hue. More brown hue is added upon the cotton laces. The monochromatic Cacao Wow akeover is disturbed with the addition of sanddrift sock liners.

The look is finished off with the addition of brown midsoles and speckled brown rubber outsoles. The pair is rumored to launch in the coming months via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in women's sizes at a retail price of $120.

Poll : 0 votes