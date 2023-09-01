Project Runway season 20: Which three designers made it to the final?

Project Runway returned in style, with season 20 premiering in June this year. Featuring legends from past seasons, it is now nearing its end, with the finale set to air on September 8, 2023. Mentored by season 4 winner Christian Siriano, three designers were picked by the judges to serve up collections on the ultimate day.

Showing considerable growth since their previous appearances, Rami Kashou, Brittany Allen, Bishme Cromartie, and Laurence Basse made it to the top four. The theme for the last episode was avant-garde, and the talented designers impressed the judges, but one of them had to go. Brittany, Laurence, and challenge-winner Bishme secured a spot for their work on the final runway, and Rami was eliminated.

Project Runway: Three designers make show-stopping entrances into the finale

The assignment for the latest runway was to create conceptual couture masterpieces. On the judging panel, eager to be dazzled, were Project Runway icons Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth, joined by guest judges Law Roach and Steven Kolb. While all four designers did a fair job, one fell slightly short.

Bidding farewell to Rami Kashou, the season 4 Project Runway veteran, catapulted Bishme, Brittany, and Laurence through to the final, where they will each create a complete collection representing their brand.

Bishme Cromartie from season 17

Sent home inches away from the grand finale in season 17, Bishme returned to Project Runway season 20 with only one goal - taking the winner's title back with him. He consistently impressed the judges with his signature bold and structurally eye-catching designs.

On the latest avant-garde runway, the hat he constructed had Law Roach going gaga, and Nina Garcia was instantly drawn to the suit's striking color. Although he checked most boxes, the judges struggled to find a fresh perspective in his work. Bishme was declared the winner of the challenge, securing his spot in the top three.

Brittany Allen from season 18

Failing to impress in a men's wear challenge but displaying immense potential, season 18's Brittany Allen was the first-ever receiver of the Siriano save. She escaped elimination that week but only lasted a few more challenges before being eliminated. She then returned to Project Runway season 20 to showcase her brand's "statement yet sophisticated" pieces and her growth since leaving the show.

An avant-garde assignment ended her journey in season 18, and she's come full circle with yet another avant-garde runway, this one skyrocketing her into the season 20 finale. Her look wasn't unconventional enough for this week's challenge, leaving the judges panel split on their opinions. But her design sense and technical mastery pulled her through.

"This would be really great on an album cover," Law Roach said.

Laurence Basse from season 15

Placing third in season 15, Laurence Basse is no stranger to Project Runway grand finales. She's proven her prowess once again by making it to the final three of season 20. Laurence was just shy of winning the title when she was eliminated, and she returned with a vengeance and a clear mission to be at the very top.

Laurence's artistry lies in her ability to master the tough fabric - leather. She consistently crafts unpredictable, fresh silhouettes, making her a fierce competitor. The judges ate up Laurence's latest look and gave her due credit by not only appreciating it but also helping her grab her well-deserved position in the final.

Project Runway season 20 will air its final episode, with the designers showcasing full collections and one walking away victorious. Episode 14 will be available to stream on September 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.