"I loved Prajje": Fans left heartbroken as Prajje Oscar Jean was eliminated from Project Runway season 20 episode 12

Project Runway season 20 episode 12 titled Let Me See Your Peacock! was released on August 24, 2023. In this episode, the contestants had to design a flamboyant red carpet look for men.

According to My Style Box, flamboyant fashion is defined as:

“The Flamboyant Fashion style is suitable for Dramatic Fashion Personalities due to its bold, glamorous, and eye-catching appearance. This fashion style is associated with drama; therefore clothing may be asymmetrical and exaggerated and have bold colours and mysterious patterns and prints.”

Rami's style caught everyone's eye during this episode, and Rami won the challenge as well as $5,000 in challenge money, as opposed to Prajje Oscar Jean, whose look didn't fit the challenge requirements. As a result, Prajje was eliminated.

Moreover, the synopsis of Project Runway season 20 episode 12, mentions the following:

“The remaining all-stars must create show-stopping red-carpet menswear looks that fully embrace the trend toward the flamboyant; Emmy Award-winning actor Colman Domingo joins the judges to help determine whose look will be in and whose will be "fowl”

Project Runway Fans have been expressing their love for Prajje Oscar Jean and his work on social media following this episode. As a result of the judges' decisions, most fans are also heartbroken.

Project Runway season 20 episode 12 judges' comments on Prajje Oscar Jean's look

There were four judges on episode 12 of Project Runway: Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth, along with guest judge Colman Domingo, an actor, writer, and director. The contestants had two days to prepare their outfits for the runway.

In response to Prajje Oscar Jean's look, Nina commented, “It’s not my favorite” and added that the look had “a lot of ideas all in the same direction.” From Colman's perspective, the story Prajje wanted to convey through the outfit was not obvious. As for Brandon Maxwell, he said the outfit reminded him of “a nutcracker waiting to go to the gay club.”

Afterwards, Prajje Oscar Jean shared the following on his exit:

“I am extremely grateful to be in the top five. I know I wanted to show a collection. I know I wanted to go for the grand prize money, but I feel like I’ve already won. I have absolutely no regrets at all this season. I am super super proud of every single piece of clothing that I’ve created here.”

In addition, he said:

“I came here his majesty the prince Prajje, and I’m walking out the same way, with my head held high, with my dignity intact, and my integrity, and that’s the most important thing to me.”

As a result, fans have been reacting constantly on social media. Here's a glimpse of what the fans have been saying:

There have been 12 episodes released so far, and only a few days left until the finale, so the competition is getting fiercer every day. Contestant, who appeared in the previous season of the show, are giving it their all this time around. According to Bravo's description of the show, Project Runway season 20, it mentions the following:

“Fourteen of the most beloved designers from across 19 Project Runway seasons are given one last shot to change their life forever with a career-defining win. The All-Stars put it all on the line for a chance at redemption in a high-stakes season full of surprises and a twist that changes the game.”

In addition, fans can watch the latest episode of Project Runway season 20 on Bravo on A`ugust 31, 2023.