Who is the richest host on Oscars Red Carpet Show 2022? Rumored net worth explored

The 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Show will be hosted by High School Musical's Vanessa Hudgens, E! News co-anchor Terrence J, and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell amid considerable anticipation.

The show will run on ABC from 6.30 pm ET/3.30 pm PT, ahead of the 8.00 pm ET/5.00 pm PT 94th Academy Awards telecast. With some of the finest films and stars nominated, the 2022 Oscars has been a long-awaited show.

After being moved to Union Station for a smaller, more personal celebration in 2021 due to the epidemic, the Oscars is returning to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre this year. Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, comedian Bill Murray, and skateboarder Tony Hawk have all been confirmed as hosts for the award show.

This year's Oscars will also include a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise and the 50th for The Godfather.

Venessa Hudgens is richest host for 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Show

Hudgens started her acting career with a TV show called Still Standing and soon landed a role in the movie Thirteen in 2003. She has been cast in several films, recorded hit songs since her initial years, and currently holds a net worth of $18 million.

The star's career skyrocketed in 2006 when she was cast in High School Musical, featuring Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale. The musical was a smash hit, with 7.7 million viewers tuning in for the first time in the United States.

Hudgens reprised her role as Gabriella in the third film of the High School Musical franchise, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, in October 2008. It is the only movie in the franchise to be released in theaters, and it debuted at No 1 at the North American box office in its premiere.

In the end, the picture grossed $252 million worldwide, making it a smashing success.

Terrance J's net worth explored

Terrence J has a net worth of $4 million as an actor, television personality, and model in the United States. From 2006 till 2012, he was best known for presenting the BET show 106 & Park. From 2012 to 2015, he co-anchored E! News.

He featured in five episodes of Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, starring the Kardashians Kourtney and Khloe, between 2009 and 2019. He also started working as an E! News anchor from 2013 till 2015, featuring 185 episodes.

Terrence J has also appeared in several movies, namely Stomp the Yard, Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming, and Burlesque.

How much does Brandon Maxwell earn as a popular designer?

Brandon Maxwell is a stylist and designer with a $3 million net worth. In 2015, he created his own brand of high-end women's clothes.

Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Hudson, and Reese Witherspoon are among the celebrities who have sported his designs. He even designed Lady Gaga's outfit for the 87th Academy Awards' tribute to The Sound of Music.

The Red Carpet Show, the official lead-in to the 94th Academy Awards, will air on Sunday, March 27, with the above hosts. The show will run on ABC from 6.30 pm ET/3.30 pm PT, prior to the Oscars broadcast. Sit tight because it will be worth the while.

