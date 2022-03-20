"It's you, it's me, it's us." - Vanessa Hudgens fueled relationship speculations with star shortstop, making it Instagram official in 2021

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, the MLB shortstop, have been dating since November 2020, and their relationship is still going strong in 2022. They first sparked romantic suspicions when they were seen holding hands in November 2020, just over a year after her breakup with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler. Hudgens wrapped her arms around Tucker during a date at the Canyon Country Store.

The following year, on Valentine's Day, the couple made their Instagram debut. On Instagram, Hudgens posted a photo of her kissing Tucker on Valentine's Day with the caption, "It's you, it's me, it's us." Hudgens also tagged Tucker.

Neither Tucker, the MLB shortstop, nor Hudgens have shied away from expressing their love in interviews or on social media platforms.

Tucker spoke out about Hudgens during an MLB spring training interview for the first time.

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool. She's awesome, I love her."- Cole Tucker

Hudgens and Tucker took a relaxing vacation to the Caribbean in November 2021 and spent quality time together. While on their vacation at the Hodges Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua, the actress shared lovely images of them. Hudgens posed on deck in a blue two-piece bikini and sunglasses, with a flower in her hair. Tucker joined her in the post's second photo, which showed the two gazing out at the water.

In another photo, the actress wore a white two-piece ruched midi dress and tan platform heels with her hair pulled back. Cole Tucker, the MLB shortstop, was featured in the 2nd photo of the carousel post as they enjoyed a lovely kiss in front of the lake.

Hudgens accompanied Tucker to the opening of her new musical film, Tick Tick...Boom!, in November 2021, marking their first red carpet appearance together.

Vanessa Hudgens and MLB shortstop boyfriend Cole Tucker reached a love milestone in December 2021. The High School Musical actress commemorated her first anniversary with the MLB star in a romantic Instagram post.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Anne Hudgens is an American actress and singer best known for playing Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical franchise. Vanessa Hudgens was born on December 14, 1988, in Salinas, California. Gregory, her father, was a firefighter, while Gina, her mother, supported the family by working various jobs.

Vanessa Hudgens' family moved to Los Angeles when she was picked for a TV commercial. After moving to Los Angeles, she attended Orange County High School of the Arts for a short time before finishing her studies at home with tutors.

Vanessa Hudgens made her acting debut on the CBS television show "Still Standing" in 2002. Vanessa made her film debut in "Thirteen" in 2003, in which she played a supporting part. Vanessa made a breakthrough in her career in 2006 when she starred with prominent actors Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale in the Disney Channel film "High School Musical." In the same year, she released V, her debut studio album, a huge hit, selling over 34,000 copies in its first week and debuting at number 24 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States.

Following her popularity with the High School Musical series, she went on to star in films such as "Bandslam" in 2009, "Beastly" (2011), "Sucker Punch" (2011), "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" (2012), "Spring Breakers" and many more.

Vanessa worked with artist Shawn Hook on the song "Reminding Me" in April 2017, and the official video for the song has received over 14 million views on YouTube. Vanessa sang the National Anthem at the NBA Finals in 2021.

As of 2022, Vanessa Hudgens' net worth is around $16 million. She has millions of followers on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms.

