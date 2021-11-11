What's Terrence J's net worth? Fortune explored as actor escapes gunshot during attempted robbery

Actor Terrence J recently escaped an attempted robbery in Los Angeles on the morning of November 10.

The incident took place around 3:00 AM local time, when Terrence pulled into the driveway of a Sherman Oaks home with another passenger. The victims saw a vehicle blocking them in the driveway. Four armed men came out and walked towards Terrence’s car, ordering him and the passenger to come out of the vehicle. However, they somehow managed to drive away and escape.

Gigi Graciette @GigiGraciette Actor and former BET host Terrence Jenkins targeted in follow home attempted robbery.

Terrence J told police suspects even shot at him and his passenger.

Luckily they were not hurt.

The suspects followed Terrence J’s car and also opened fire, but fortunately, no one was injured. The attempted robbery was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department but did not mention Terrence as one of the victims.

LAPD spokespeople and Terrence’s representatives have not yet commented on the incident.

Terrence J has a net worth of $4 million

Terrence J, also known as Terrence Jenkins, is a popular actor, model, and entertainment reporter. He was the host of BET’s music video countdown show, 106 & Park from 2006 to 2012.

Terrence J speaks during the BLD PWR and Black Lives Matter Los Angeles final march to the polls on October 28, 2020, in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty Images)

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 39-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. He has been a popular face in the entertainment industry, through which he has earned most of his wealth.

Terrence J purchased a home for $2.6 million in the LA suburb of Sherman Oaks in 2015. According to real estate records of May 2021, he was searching for a renter for a fee of $45,000 per month. He then bought another home for $1.35 million in La Quinta, California in early 2021.

LAPD’s warning following an increase in robberies

The LAPD issued a community alert on November 8 warning people about the increase in street robberies. Police said there has been a rise in follow-home robberies, where suspects locate a victim anywhere in Los Angeles and follow them to their residence to rob them.

The LAPD issued the warning after Dorit Kemsley and her family were the victims of a similar incident. The family was asleep and Kemsley’s husband was in London. The investigation is still ongoing and no one has been arrested so far.

