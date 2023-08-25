Project Runway season 20 episode 12: Recap and more details explored

There are only a few days left until Project Runway announces its season 20 winner. Before the show crowns its winner, here are the details of episode 12. Let Me See Your Peacock! is the title of Project Runway season 20, episode 12, aired on August 24, 2023.

With a total of 12 episodes already released, Project Runway season 20 is doing well with fans. Due to the fact that the contestants have already appeared on the show in the past, this is their last chance to showcase their talents and change their lives.

Therefore, it is evident that the competition will be fiercer than ever. According to the show’s description on Bravo, it includes the following:

“Fourteen of the most beloved designers from across 19 Project Runway seasons are given one last shot to change their life forever with a career-defining win. The All-Stars put it all on the line for a chance at redemption in a high-stakes season full of surprises and a twist that changes the game.”

For episode 12 of the show Project Runway, the designers had to create a unique red carpet look for the men’s section that followed flamboyant fashion rules.

In episode 12 of Project Runway season 20, who was eliminated?

Taking on this episode’s challenge was no easy task for the designers. To date, they have designed many women’s looks, and now they have to design a complete red-carpet look for men. As for Brittany Allen, she was eliminated back in season 18 of the show during a menswear challenge, so her path hasn’t been an easy one.

In addition to this, actor, writer, and director Colman Domingo appeared as a guest judge during this episode. Furthermore, the synopsis for Project Runway season 20, episode 12 mentions the following:

“The remaining all-stars must create show-stopping red-carpet menswear looks that fully embrace the trend toward the flamboyant; Emmy Award-winning actor Colman Domingo joins the judges to help determine whose look will be in and whose will be “fowl”

As the stakes were high, the designers had two days to complete this challenge and advance to the next level. Additionally, the winner of this challenge was to receive $5,000. Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth were the judges, and the contestants eagerly awaited to see whose look got the judges’ approval and who went straight to elimination.

According to the show's judges, Rami was the contestant whose look stood out after the Runway. The judges had to choose between Laurence and Prajje, while Brittany Allen and Bishme were declared safe. Prajje Oscar Jean’s look did not meet the criteria that were given during this challenge. The following is what Prajje said about his journey on the show during his exit interview:

“I am extremely grateful to be in the top five. I know I wanted to show a collection. I know I wanted to go for the grand prize money, but I feel like I’ve already won. I have absolutely no regrets at all this season. I am super super proud of every single piece of clothing that I’ve created here.”

Furthermore, Prajje Oscar Jean added:

“I came here his majesty the prince Prajje, and I’m walking out the same way, with my head held high, with my dignity intact, and my integrity, and that’s the most important thing to me.”

In addition to this, Bravo will air the latest episode of Project Runway season 20 on August 31, 2023.