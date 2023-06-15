Who is Brittany Allen? Meet the Project Runway All-Stars season 20 contestant from Texas

Project Runway season 20 is the All-Stars edition where former contestants will show up to claim the title that they lost in their respective seasons. Brittany Allen is one of the participants who first appeared in season 18 but couldn’t reach the finals. She is popularly known for her ready-to-wear designs and swimwear collections.

Brittany runs her own label where she creates contemporary apparel and accessories for women. She founded the company in 2013 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, where she grew up. In 2015, Brittany moved to Austin (Texas) and also shifted her business there.

Meanwhile, she is all set to compete against 13 fashion designers on Project Runway All-Stars season 20.

How does Brittany Allen describe her brand?

Brittany Allen rose to fame after her stint on Project Runway season 18, where she was seen as a perfectionist. Since then, her company, Brittany Allen, is thriving.

According to her website, Brittany has a unique description of her brand. It reads:

“She describes her brand as if Dolly Parton and Betsey Johnson had a baby who was then raised by Anna Wintour. Her designs have been showcased at Austin Fashion Week 2017-2019, 2017 Houston Fashion Week, and September 2019 Style Fashion Week, along with WWD and Footwear News.”

Brittany graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science (Apparel Studies) and received her Masters of Fine Arts degree from Savannah College of Art and Design. She is also a Ph.D. in Apparel, Merchandising, and Design from Iowa State University.

Throughout her career, she has worked as a creative director, technical apparel designer, and Adjunct professor.

Describing her as the “fan-favorite,” Brittany’s bio on Bravo’s site reads:

“With home exercising on the rise, she recently pivoted and struck gold in creating fun, colorful fashion pieces that were as eye-catching as they were comfortable. Despite her booming success, Brittany remains committed to keeping her business eco-friendly and affordable, fulfilling most orders in-house.”

It continues:

“Since her time on “Project Runway,” Brittany has married activewear and contemporary fashion into one concept while continuing to design contemporary ready-to-wear. She returns to the all-star season with her sights set on continuing to scale and expand her brand even further.”

She is all set to return to the same stage in Project Runway season 20 and will be mentored by the same host, Christian Siriano.

Project Runway season 20 premieres on June 15

Season 20 of Project Runway will see the return of the three judges — Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.

In addition to Brittany Allen, the remaining 13 contestants include Rami Kashou (season 4), Laurence Basse (season 15), Nora Pagel (season 1), Hester Sunshine (season 17), Fabio Costa (season 10), Bishme Cromartie (season 17), Johnathan ‘Kayne’ Gillaspie (season 3), Mila Hermanovski (season 7), Kara Saun (season 1), Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste (season 19), Viktor Luna (season 9), Korto Momolu (season 5), and Anna Yinan Zhou (season 19).

The winning designer of this season will bag a cash prize of $250,000, a mentorship with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), and a feature in Elle magazine.

Project Runway All-Stars season 20 will air on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The show will begin with a two-part premiere, followed by a 90-minute episode from next Thursday.

Viewers can also watch the episode on Peacock the next day of the premiere.

Poll : 0 votes