“I made that promise”: Project Runway season 20 star Kara Saun opens up about returning to the show

In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, few stories resonate as powerfully as that of Kara Saun, a luminary whose influence spans not only seasons but generations. From her groundbreaking appearance at the inaugural season of Project Runway to season 20, Saun's journey has been marked by creativity, determination, and unwavering commitment to inspiring others.

After her stint in season 1, Kara rose to fame and became a renowned fashion/costume designer. She started her label, Kara Saun, LLC, and created designs for shows, movies, and many celebrities, including Zendaya and Snoop Dogg.

Kara Saun returned to Project Runway season 20 to compete against 13 returning contestants. However, in the show's latest episode, which aired on Thursday, August 10, 2023, the veteran got eliminated.

In a recent interview with People magazine, she opened up about returning to the show. She shared that she came back because she promised her mother in her last minutes that she would star in the show again.

"She passed. And then, I was going to the show, because I made that promise, and there was nothing that was going to keep me from being on that show," Kara said.

Kara Saun made history by being the first Black person on Project Runway

Stepping onto the set of Project Runway for the first time two decades ago, Kara Saun was more than a contestant; she was a trailblazer. As the first Black person to grace the series, Saun's mere presence defied norms and set the stage for greater diversity in the world of fashion.

Fast forward to the latest installment, season 20; her return marked not only a celebration of her journey but a testament to her enduring legacy.

"To me, coming back was a celebration. It was a celebration of life, a celebration of the legacy of Project Runway, and I really wanted people to feel and see it in that way, as a celebration for 20 years of inspiring millions of people to get into fashion," she told People magazine.

Kara Saun's artistic brilliance extends far beyond the confines of a television screen. Her long-standing career has woven a tapestry of innovation, spanning diverse projects and captivating audiences across different mediums.

From her contributions to NBC's The Sing-Off to her integral role in Disney's iconic franchise, Descendants, Saun has been an instrumental force in shaping the visual narratives of today's time.

For Kara Saun, her return to Project Runway wasn't solely about design challenges and competition; it was a promise fulfilled, a legacy honored. In a touching anecdote, she said:

"My mom and I believe in signs. So out of the blue, this woman emailed me...she goes, ‘Your name just popped in my head. I just thought of you, and I wanted to know if you just want me to send them back to you.’ Literally an hour later, Project Runway emails me to be back on the show. I just wanted to pick up my mom's spirits one day, so I told my mom, 'I would only go back for you.' And she shook her head yes."

Tragically, Saun's mother passed away shortly after that, but she kept her mother's promise.

As Kara Saun reflected on her journey, her focus extended to the legacy she wished to leave behind. She emphasized that in adversity, people need to move on, create art, and surround themselves with people who would inspire them.