The Color Purple cast list: Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, and others to star in new musical remake

It surely is an exciting time to be alive, as Oprah Winfrey brings back the iconic and critically acclaimed coming-of-age period drama The Color Purple. However, much to the surprise of fans, this time the project will be reprised in the form of a musical. The film is expected to release on December 5, 2023.

What makes the musical even more special is that it is produced by Oprah Winfrey and the acclaimed director Scott Sanders, who both have their own expertise when it comes to this particular film.

The former was a part of the original 1985 Steven Spielberg adaptation of The Color Purple novel by Alice Walker, which was also the actress' first big acting break, and the latter produced the original Broadway musical in 2005, which has since been performed all around the world and also won the Best Revival Tony in 2015.

In an exciting new twist, it has been revealed that even veteran director and writer Steven Spielberg will also be joining the team of producers, along with Quincy Jones who was the composer and producer of the original 1985 film.

The film will follow the story of Cellie Harris, a young African-American girl who goes through domestic violence, incest, pedophilia, poverty, racism, and s*xism, chronicling the struggles of being an African-American woman in the early 20th century.

Having already made headlines for its incredible star cast, The Color Purple is sure to be a blockbuster and an all-time classic for the viewers.

The Color Purple: Fantasia Taylor, Halle Bailey, and others to star in the coming-of-age period drama

1) Fantasia Taylor as Celie Harris

Fantasia Taylor as Celie Harris in The Color Purple (Image via trailer)

Fantasia Taylor will be playing the titular character of Celie Harris in The Color Purple. Her involvement in the film is very special to the Broadway fandom as she has played this role before in the Broadway adaptation of The Color Purple in 2007 and is also the singer of the 2010 musical album that consists of the musical's songs.

Fans are excited to see the performer play her iconic role on the big screen finally. Oprah Winfrey also hailed praise for the performer in an interview with Vanity Fair, where she said:

"There is a rawness and a vulnerability to Fantasia. We all know she can sing, and she has to take on the song “I’m Here,” which is the anthem for women’s empowerment. I think there’s no better time than this moment for it. It is an international battle cry for triumphing over adversity and empowering oneself and finding home within one’s self and one’s family. I think we’re gonna see a side of Fantasia that no one ever imagined."

The actress has also previously starred in the Broadway musical After Midnight and has won the reality television show, American Idol.

2) Halle Bailey as Nettie Harris

Halle Bailey as Nettie Harris in The Color Purple (Image via trailer)

Halle Bailey will play the role of Nettie Harris in the film. Nettie is the sister of Celie and is one of the most important characters in Celie's life. After all that Celie's been through, Nettie is the only one who supports her and empowers her to be a better version of herself.

However, even when Celie's abusive husband, Mister, bans Nettie from their household and hides her letters from Celie, it is the memory of Nettie that keeps Celie strong and willful enough to go on and become something in life.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Oprah Winfrey shared her thoughts on the character and how the upcoming musical will manage to bring forth to the viewers the seriousness of Nettie's character. She commented:

"She’s somebody whose presence you can feel in her absence—the memory of her, the feeling of her, the strength of her comes through, even when you’re only hearing her voice from her letters."

Viewers of the musical's trailer have lauded Bailey for her beautiful representation of the beloved character and can't wait to see her on the big screen. However, the star is also gearing up for the premiere of her Disney film, The Little Mermaid, which has been making headlines for months now.

Bailey, even though new to acting, is already on her way to becoming one of the biggest stars in the industry, and fans have speculated that her role in The Color Purple might just establish the actress in the industry.

3) Colman Domingo as Mister

Colman Domingo as Mister in The Color Purple (Image via trailer)

Colman Domingo will be donning the role of Mister in the musical version of The Color Purple. Mister is the abusive husband of Celie, who plays a huge role in her suffering and is also responsible for Nettie running away as he attacks her. The actor talked about his character in the musical in an interview with Vanity Fair and said:

“He’s a broken character. He has dreams and aspirations, like everyone else, that have been unfulfilled. What does he do? He oppresses others."

He continued:

"What The Color Purple does best—in its book form, and its film, and hopefully in this hybrid that we give the world—is show that this collective Black trauma isn’t for naught. It has propelled all of us. I think that’s what [this story] can show at its best. We hope it leaves an indelible imprint about our humanity, what America is steeped in, and how there is some hope and some promise.”

In the same interview, producer Oprah Winfrey also shared her thought on Domingo reprising the horrifying character in the film:

"I love Colman for many reasons, but also because of his prolific ability to embody any character. There’s a presence that he carries that reminded me so much of young Mister. You know, he could be Danny’s son. Just the other day I was going through the costumes for him. The hats, the vests, all that stuff. And I’m just really excited about him."

Colman Domingo has previously starred in several acclaimed television shows and films including, Fear the Walking Dead, Euphoria, Candyman, Rustin, and Zola, among many others.

4) Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery

Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery in The Color Purple (Image via trailer)

Taraji P. Henson will be playing the role of Shug Avery in The Color Purple. Shug Avery, the blues singer, is the longtime lover of the cruel Mister. However, Avery also acts as an inspiration to Celie who learns that a woman can be so much more than she thought one could be. Shug Avery acts as the epitome of boldness in the story and indirectly prompts Celie to become the best, most confident version of herself.

Speaking about Taraji P. Henson's role in The Color Purple, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Winfrey said:

"The woman has got to embody not just s*xiness, but a s*xual wisdom. This is the person who becomes Celie’s teacher, the role model for what a woman can be and what a woman’s presence in the world can mean. So having somebody who can embody a sense of s*xiness and bodaciousness, but also be grounded in wisdom, was what we were looking for. And I think we found that in Taraji."

Taraji P. Henson has been featured in a host of acclaimed projects including Empire, What Men Want, Acrimony, Hidden Figures, The Karate Kid, and many more.

5) Corey Hawkins as Harpo

Corey Hawkins as Harpo in The Color Purple (Image via IMDb)

Corey Hawkins will be playing the role of Harpo in the film. Harpo is the son of Mister, but unlike his father, Harpo is good-natured and sweet. While not many details are known pertaining to his character, fans can expect a stunning performance from the star based on his performance in the film's preview.

The actor has also previously starred in Straight Outta Compton, Survive, 24: Legacy, 6 Underground, and In the Heights.

Others in the cast

Apart from the aforementioned names, the film is also host to stars like H.E.R. (who plays Squeak), Danielle Brooks (who plays Sofia), and David Alan Grier (who plays Reverend Samuel Avery, Shug's estranged father).

With such a heart-wrenching storyline in the film, the film hosts some of the most incredibly talented stars in the industry that are sure to bring justice to the beautifully crafted premise.

In yet another unexpected turn of events, producer Scott Sanders also informed Vanity Fair that the author of the 1982 novel Alice Walker had also assisted in the audition process.

The Color Purple is all set to premiere on December 5, 2023.

